TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: September 06, 2022, 12:00:06 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: September 06, 2022, 06:00:29 AM »
Greece is a country I never would have expected a snow leg to occur in. That freak blizzard sure helped make this race a little more interesting.

Show content
Darn, I really wanted Sam & Stu to last longer. One of my favourites this season.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: September 06, 2022, 02:28:24 PM »
Kind of pointless, but I loved the shots showing all the teams sprinting then reaching the stairs to get to the first ARI. As someone who loves to hike, but is not particularly good at it, my knees were feeling the racers struggle with the stairs and huge backpacks.
Weird that they're keeping the OP with 17 teams. Thought they would be excluding eliminated teams as time went by, but I think it's the same sequence from Sunday, the only missing teams were the first teams eliminated from each departure and the models eliminated on the merge.
Unless they might update it on a weekly basis.

Loved that all co-ed teams decided to gender swap the traditional roles for the wedding ARI. And seeing the snow falling and the wind getting worse was definitely a different view.
That seemed like a constant, as the leg went by, and the storm got stronger. Never imagined watching a snow leg in Greece.

Liked the graphics to show which teams made it into bus 1 and 2. Sad that they had to cancel that ARI and very likely the detours on top of mount Parnassus due to the storm, and clearly the entire leg was cut short, so leg production was still finished within the same day.

Grouping teams in buses and then heading by foot to the pit stop, reminded the of the mess of all teams arriving by train in Charmonix on TAR28, but wished there was more of a chance for teams to shift placements.
We are still at the point of this race, in which arriving among top 8 still means you're among the top of the pack.
Almost all FF teams arrived  bunched in the middle of the pack.

Show content
Sad to see Sam & Stu go. A foot race to the pit stop, was very beneficial to them. Wonder if they considered those roller shoes Charla used to wear. Maybe those might have helped.
No Scott in promo, so we won't get to be introduced to him officially until the next roll of episodes in a few days





Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: September 06, 2022, 03:26:17 PM »
One of the crazier upheavals of a leg I've seen.

It's clear that the show planned multiple tasks on Parnassus that were cut due to the blizzard (especially since the greeter is a skier). I know that they anticipated snow, but they probably weren't expecting a blizzard in mid-March. Guessing that they had to move the Pit Stop back to the church since that was the only other location they had on their film permit. They likely planned to only use the buses once, so it's unfortunate that they had to add a second bunch point.

Show content
Unfortunate that Sam & Stu lost due to running. They knew their limits going in and might not have been eliminated if not for Mother Nature.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:56 AM »
Ever since Season 33's Flight Attendants won a leg in Greece, the country's been great to all-female teams.
