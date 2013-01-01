Show content

Sad to see Sam & Stu go. A foot race to the pit stop, was very beneficial to them. Wonder if they considered those roller shoes Charla used to wear. Maybe those might have helped.

No Scott in promo, so we won't get to be introduced to him officially until the next roll of episodes in a few days

Kind of pointless, but I loved the shots showing all the teams sprinting then reaching the stairs to get to the first ARI. As someone who loves to hike, but is not particularly good at it, my knees were feeling the racers struggle with the stairs and huge backpacks.Weird that they're keeping the OP with 17 teams. Thought they would be excluding eliminated teams as time went by, but I think it's the same sequence from Sunday, the only missing teams were the first teams eliminated from each departure and the models eliminated on the merge.Unless they might update it on a weekly basis.Loved that all co-ed teams decided to gender swap the traditional roles for the wedding ARI. And seeing the snow falling and the wind getting worse was definitely a different view.That seemed like a constant, as the leg went by, and the storm got stronger. Never imagined watching a snow leg in Greece.Liked the graphics to show which teams made it into bus 1 and 2. Sad that they had to cancel that ARI and very likely the detours on top of mount Parnassus due to the storm, and clearly the entire leg was cut short, so leg production was still finished within the same day.Grouping teams in buses and then heading by foot to the pit stop, reminded the of the mess of all teams arriving by train in Charmonix on TAR28, but wished there was more of a chance for teams to shift placements.We are still at the point of this race, in which arriving among top 8 still means you're among the top of the pack.Almost all FF teams arrived bunched in the middle of the pack.