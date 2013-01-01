« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 268 times)

TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Between TAR China and now TAR Australia, Santorini hasn't provided any exciting legs.

None of the tasks were all that interesting, so the teams largely had to provide the drama. We have Angel continuing to alienate everyone. This was also not the drama I would have expected from a self-driving leg.
Show content
We rarely hear about money problems, so I wasn't expecting a team to accidentally spend all of their leg money. Also, I can't believe a team went from first to last over not being able to find a parking lot. Nice to see them survive another leg.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Weird leg. Gorgeous setting, but the challenges themselves not that exciting.

Angel & Frankie getting a lot of screentime, with a weird edit, they are either the villains of the season, or someone who might go far.
Many teams mostly invisible through the leg. Teachers shone more when it were only the Melbourne teams, been mostly invisible since the merge.
Loving the Dragon Boat moms.
Glad there are no established alliances rolling around, cause that thing happening on one of the detours, was quite annoying.

Show content
Very happy for Heath and Toni arriving first. Hoping Toni gets to enjoy their prize.
Flick and Gabby are very consistent, hope they can make it to the end of the race.
This being a non-elim was a bit telegraphed through the ad-break previews. No mention of speed-bumps or another type of punishment.

Beau still is still around from the preview.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
I've been waiting for a TAR visit to Santorini for a long time  :luvya:

Beautiful views but the tasks were kinda lame. The one Detour was basically the net-fixing Roadblock from Greece TAR33 and the other feels familiar too, though I can't place the season.

Angel & Frankie are giving me vibes of the Weaver Family from Family Edition. The team who says they're good Christians, but at the same time are the main villains in the race.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
The fishnet Detour was actually a Switchback of the Roadblock in the second Corsica leg, whereas the seafood weighing side was a Switchback of half the Panamanian Detour from Season 19.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Posting here at RFF for the first time in a long time just to rant about TARAu again allowing the same nonsense shenanigans we saw last year.

Why allow teams to submit the work of another team as their own? They did it last year with the cheese. And now they allowed it with the crates of fish. Absurd.

The teams are to blame of course. But the Race is to blame as well because none of this would even be possible if the checker person takes the cheese or crates of fish or whatever and not actually give it back to the teams. Like, why do the teams need those things back anyway. You're supposed to exchange the stuff for the next clue. And at the very least, don't allow them to do it.

[/rant]
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Episode 5 Thoughts

This was quite an interesting leg I must say! I thought the tasks were rather on the poor side (maybe apart from the donkey task, which was quite hilarious to watch), but the scenery of Santorini were beautiful! We do have some awesome teams though, who are bringing it in terms of entertainment factor! I'm loving Crystal & Reem, Chelsea & Jamus and even the Pit Stop greeter was awesome this leg!

I'm also super, super delighted that Heath & Toni manage to win this leg! Toni is so inspirational! I was also surprised at us getting an NEL this early on in the Race, I would of thought that we would of waited until we had a few less teams, that's for sure!
