TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 03:10:11 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:48 AM »
Between TAR China and now TAR Australia, Santorini hasn't provided any exciting legs.

None of the tasks were all that interesting, so the teams largely had to provide the drama. We have Angel continuing to alienate everyone. This was also not the drama I would have expected from a self-driving leg.
Show content
We rarely hear about money problems, so I wasn't expecting a team to accidentally spend all of their leg money. Also, I can't believe a team went from first to last over not being able to find a parking lot. Nice to see them survive another leg.
Online NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:26 AM »
Weird leg. Gorgeous setting, but the challenges themselves not that exciting.

Angel & Frankie getting a lot of screentime, with a weird edit, they are either the villains of the season, or someone who might go far.
Many teams mostly invisible through the leg. Teachers shone more when it were only the Melbourne teams, been mostly invisible since the merge.
Loving the Dragon Boat moms.
Glad there are no established alliances rolling around, cause that thing happening on one of the detours, was quite annoying.

Show content
Very happy for Heath and Toni arriving first. Hoping Toni gets to enjoy their prize.
Flick and Gabby are very consistent, hope they can make it to the end of the race.
This being a non-elim was a bit telegraphed through the ad-break previews. No mention of speed-bumps or another type of punishment.

Beau still is still around from the preview.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:58:00 PM »
I've been waiting for a TAR visit to Santorini for a long time  :luvya:

Beautiful views but the tasks were kinda lame. The one Detour was basically the net-fixing Roadblock from Greece TAR33 and the other feels familiar too, though I can't place the season.

Angel & Frankie are giving me vibes of the Weaver Family from Family Edition. The team who says they're good Christians, but at the same time are the main villains in the race.
