Jessie and Marika first to the faceoff.



Bev and Veronica second. Which means the sisters went the wrong way



Sisters just realized they are going the wrong way as there are two CHateaus...



Craig and Catherine are third to Faceoff. Sisters are fourth



First faceoff is won by Jessie and Marika!



Clue:Search 6 different witnesses (actors playing a role) to a murder mystery. They must ask them what they know about the crime (which will be given in French). If they figure out who the murderer is, they will get their next clue.



Bev and Veronica win the second faceoff.



Jessie speaks French! So this is easy for his team.



Sisters win third faceoff vs Craig and Catherine.



Up next its the latter vs Court and Ali

