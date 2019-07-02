« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 211 times)

TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Today at 06:49:30 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:28 PM »
In all the excitement over TAR Australia this week, I just remembered about an hour ago that Canada has an episode tonight. But here's a thread for it.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:02 PM »
We start with a recap of last leg.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:04:00 PM »
Jessie and Marika depart first at 1:18 pm

Make your way to Ottawa! Find your clue in a Chevrolet vehicle. Teams will travel via Via Rail

Sisters depart at 1:19, its Nella's birthday

Craig and Catherine depart at 1:53 pm Brendan and Connor 1:54

Bev Veronica 1:55 pm
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:07:34 PM »
All teams are on the same train travelling 300 km to Ottawa

Clue Travel to Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. (This was a PS on Season 5 btw)
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:10:22 PM »
Brendan and Connor first to the museum

Clue, comes with a cell phone. Using the phone, book tickets using the Expedia App for the museum

OOR / Overnight rest (not shown)

Task: Search 3000 stamp collection of all issued Canadian stamps, fill out 13 blank stamps (their cost price is missing)

There is no running in the museum, so teams are speed walking  :lol:
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:18:54 PM »
Sisters refusing to help Craig and Catherine

Sisters/ Jessie and Marika first to finish and both call for a check. Both are correct!

Bev/Veronica next - third

Clue: RB: Who wants to be put on the spot?

Make your wait to the Canadian Space and Aviation Museum. Find a ticket to fly a De Havilland. They must then fly in the plane and spot a Huge M, which will lead them to their next destination, Montebello, Quebec.

Nella, Marika, Veronica will be doing the RB

COurt/Ali and Craig/Catherine help each other out and they both finish the RI in 4/5

Brendan and Connor are the last team to finish
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:21:54 PM »
The first 3 teams searched for tickets at the same time, but the order did not change when they found the tickets.

Nella and Marika are the first to find the letter M!  Nella lands first.

Clue: Face off! Find the Chateau Fairmont Montebello. They will face off in a game of Croquet. First team to clear 2 balls and hit the center target will win the faceoff. Last team will wait out a 15 min time penalty.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:29 PM »
Craig gets upset as Catherine gets into the airplane. "She wanted to soar in the skies, and she is getting her wish" Catherine and Ali find the clue right after (letter M) along with Connor

First three teams are on their way to the Faceoff.

Jessie and Marika / Sisters both go different directions after exiting the ferry.

Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:36:09 PM »
Jessie and Marika first to the faceoff.

Bev and Veronica second. Which means the sisters went the wrong way

Sisters just realized they are going the wrong way as there are two CHateaus...

Craig and Catherine are third to Faceoff. Sisters are fourth

First faceoff is won by Jessie and Marika!

Clue:Search 6 different witnesses (actors playing a role) to a murder mystery. They must ask them what they know about the crime (which will be given in French). If they figure out who the murderer is, they will get their next clue.

Bev and Veronica win the second faceoff.

Jessie speaks French! So this is easy for his team.

Sisters win third faceoff vs Craig and Catherine.

Up next its the latter vs Court and Ali
 
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:47:11 PM »
Craig and Catherine win the fourth faceoff.

Last will be Court and Ali vs Brendan and Connor

Nella with the title quote!

Jessie and Marika guess its the chef, and they are right!

Clue: Travel on foot to the next pitstop: Manoir Papineau

Bev and Veronica guess Chef and get their clue

Jessie and Marika are first! Prize: Trip for 2 to Istanbul Turkey and $2000 Marshalls GC

Bev and Veronica check in second

Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:55:40 PM »
Court and Ali win last Faceoff.

France and Nella right after Craig and Catherine make a guess of the chef and are right!

Ali and Court make a guess and are wrong

Franca and Nella check in third, followed by Craig and Catherine

Court and Ali guess chef and get their next clue!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:59:44 PM »
Footrace to PS!

Brendan and Connor: We don't need our backs, meanwhile Ali runs back to get her bags!

Commercial

We are back

Court and Ali grab their bags and are running to the PS, they went the wrong way!!

Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:04:10 PM »
However, Court and Ali arrive fifth to the pitstop! and just seconds later Brendan and Connor

THis is a Non-elimination leg!

Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:05:24 PM »
Well, if nothing else, Brendan & Connor have shown that they're not unstoppable and are, in fact, very much beatable with this leg's result.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:06:06 PM »
Next time:

Acadia! Looks like some sort dance on a chair task while music is playing

Carrying water the old fashioned way, Eating Oysters! LOg cutting, and Marika melts down
