« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Ratings  (Read 800 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5665
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« on: August 29, 2022, 12:00:31 AM »
Please use this thread to discuss the Ratings from TAR Australia 6! :)
Logged

Online strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM »
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3611
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: August 29, 2022, 07:32:47 PM »
Is Married At First Sight Australia on again right now?

That's what killed TARAus every time last season. They should have played US casting's game and cast one of the most popular couples off that show for a little viewership bump.
« Last Edit: August 29, 2022, 07:45:43 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Online strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: August 29, 2022, 07:38:47 PM »
No!  Last season went up against MAFS (biggest free to air show on Australian TV) and did better. I wouldve thought given the locations this season should automatically be up on last years numbers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6336
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: August 29, 2022, 08:09:12 PM »
This season is up against The Block, which is also pretty massive.

Let's see how the rest goes.

Quote
Monday, August 29, 2022

The Block - Nine (789,000)
MKR - Seven (484,000)
The Amazing Race Australia LAUNCH - 10 (451,000)
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 94
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2022, 04:53:15 AM »
It's up against The Block this week (which is a juggernaut, although not to MAFS level) but then also Farmer Wants a Wife from next week which tends to be Seven's best non-sport programme.
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2022, 04:26:17 PM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(

This is said every year for every version of the show short of TARCAN to the point where it feels like people want it to end.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3611
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: August 30, 2022, 04:29:36 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on August 30, 2022, 04:26:17 PM
Quote from: strawberryblonde on August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(

This is said every year for every version of the show short of TARCAN to the point where it feels like people want it to end.

The thing there is TARCan's still pulling #1 weekly, so even if it's dropped in quality it'll be high on CTV's renewal list. I agree Australia could be at risk with numbers like this vs. its competition :(
« Last Edit: August 30, 2022, 04:39:16 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6336
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: August 30, 2022, 07:19:40 PM »
Episode 2:

Quote
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The Block - Nine (777,000)
MKR - Seven (478,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - 10 (316,000)

Really not looking good unfortunately.
Logged

Online strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: August 30, 2022, 08:12:49 PM »
I'm saddened by the ratings especially with the amazing locations.  This must be the lowest TARAU rating of all time? 

The cast are all too likeable which isn't providing much engagement for the show or even on social media.  We're coming up to episode three and there's no villain or no inter-team "beef" interaction?  The Block's headline is "CHEATING SCANDAL" and the Amazing Race's is "AMAZING PEOPLE".  I hope this cast can turn up the heat soon to save our beloved show...

The two most "engaging" teams have already been eliminated.  Is the funny team supposed to be Alex and Sam?  They're getting no where near the amount of engagement they got from their predecessor's Sefa and Jess.  I fear this show is going to go downhill fast.

Also, why do they keep casting "wannabe" influencers?  Haven't they learnt from the last two seasons that they don't increase ratings or engagement?  Either cast a an actual influencer or leave it alone.  No shade to Ashleigh and Amanda however, they were total bosses.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: August 31, 2022, 04:51:24 AM »
I am not expert on the ratings but aren't we already in "let's pull out the show from the air" territory? These numbers looks terrible compared to other shows that night and previous seasons numbers. I am so sad because this season looks like really promising. :-(
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 94
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: August 31, 2022, 05:12:37 AM »
Shows have been pulled with almost double those ratings - it's DOA territory.

The most recent comparison I'd be looking at is the show that Ten moved out of this Wednesday slot last week that got 255k.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6336
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #12 on: August 31, 2022, 07:06:47 PM »
Ticked up a little bit for Episode 3 but still not great. Let's see how Week 2 goes.

Quote
The Block - Nine (744,000)
My Kitchen Rules - GRAND FINAL - Seven (528,000, Winner Reveal 643,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - 10 (342,000)
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #13 on: September 02, 2022, 04:22:46 PM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on August 30, 2022, 08:12:49 PM
The two most "engaging" teams have already been eliminated.  Is the funny team supposed to be Alex and Sam?  They're getting no where near the amount of engagement they got from their predecessor's Sefa and Jess.  I fear this show is going to go downhill fast.

Also, why do they keep casting "wannabe" influencers?  Haven't they learnt from the last two seasons that they don't increase ratings or engagement?  Either cast a an actual influencer or leave it alone.  No shade to Ashleigh and Amanda however, they were total bosses.

The two most engaging teams were the oldest ones in the race?  The engaging teams are the ones taking penalties?

I feel like this is a good amount of bias coming out.  Just because you're not into 'influencers' (I'm assuming you mean 'young' when you say that) doesn't mean that the cast is necessarily bad.  I swear it's damned if they do, damned if they don't.  People complain when they cast influencers; people complain when they cast non-influencers.  Shame viewers can't enjoy the show because they're so focused on what's happening on socials.

I, for one, thought the first three episodes were great.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3611
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #14 on: September 02, 2022, 05:02:46 PM »
People are always complaining how the recruit-heavy US TAR needs to cast more "real" and "normal" people, which is one thing Australian casting still excels at. Apparently from the looks of this, that isn't always a winning strategy.
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #15 on: September 02, 2022, 05:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on September 02, 2022, 05:02:46 PM
People are always complaining how the recruit-heavy US TAR needs to cast more "real" and "normal" people, which is one thing Australian casting still excels at. Apparently from the looks of this, that isn't always a winning strategy.

And at the same time, people complain when the casts aren't that because of other factors (look at the last couple of seasons).  It's at the point where people will always find something that bothers them about the show, ride it into the ground, and kind of hold out until the show gets cancelled (which it never does) with the intent to end up on the other side saying "I was right-- it failed because this reason".

Funnily, viewers on other social sites are giving nothing but praise for the cast and the challenges so far.  And yet we have people creating their own problems with it.
« Last Edit: September 02, 2022, 05:27:48 PM by kyleisalive »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6336
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:02:14 PM »
Episode Four:

Quote
The Block - Nine (922,000)
Farmer Wants A Wife - LAUNCH - 7 (576,000)
The Amazing Race Australia (315,000)

Oh well. :( Tomorrow we'll find out how well the show's been doing on catch-up.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:30 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Online strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:19:47 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on September 02, 2022, 05:24:04 PM
Quote from: Maanca on September 02, 2022, 05:02:46 PM
People are always complaining how the recruit-heavy US TAR needs to cast more "real" and "normal" people, which is one thing Australian casting still excels at. Apparently from the looks of this, that isn't always a winning strategy.

And at the same time, people complain when the casts aren't that because of other factors (look at the last couple of seasons).  It's at the point where people will always find something that bothers them about the show, ride it into the ground, and kind of hold out until the show gets cancelled (which it never does) with the intent to end up on the other side saying "I was right-- it failed because this reason".

Funnily, viewers on other social sites are giving nothing but praise for the cast and the challenges so far.  And yet we have people creating their own problems with it.


It's not about creating problems... it's analysing why this is the most poorly rated Amazing Race Australia out of all six seasons.  They're going to better locations than the last two seasons and the show is still tanking in the ratings?  I don't believe my analysis has a level of bias coming out of it when an episode of Townsville in TARAU5 (second time they visited the location on that season) has bigger ratings than an episode in Morocco or Greece.

Do you have an opinion on why it's rating badly?

Further, I saw a few tweets which also agreed with me regarding the cast.  I also think the cast picked up in leg two (like other tweets agreed) and have picked up then. 
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3611
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:40:46 PM »
It'll be interesting to see if there's any effect on the ratings when
Show content
Scott Tweedie takes over for Beau in another week. He has more TV experience/fame for hosting Prank Patrol Australia, etc. and so will probably draw some new audience in his fanbase.
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:03:56 PM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on Today at 08:19:47 PM

Do you have an opinion on why it's rating badly?

Further, I saw a few tweets which also agreed with me regarding the cast.  I also think the cast picked up in leg two (like other tweets agreed) and have picked up then.

TV ratings, especially live TV ratings, have been on a consistent decline since the start of the US 'Amazing Race' and to get into the minutiae of the reasons why (demographic shift, cord-cutting, live-to-extended viewing, etc. etc.) isn't going to solve much of anything.  If the network feels they get enough out of it for short and long-term viewership, justifies the advertising revenue, has the sponsors to back prizing, and keeps the cost of the show low ('The Amazing Race' costs a bit more than a couple bucks to make, but it's a drop in the bucket compared to both scripted shows and other reality shows), then they'll keep it going.  Or they won't and it'll shop elsewhere-- as they've done-- and it'll happen somewhere else.  'The Amazing Race' is a known reality brand and, for all intents, a staple in the canon.

Comparing it to TAR AUS 5, which took place during the pandemic when, for when it was aired, everyone should have hypothetically been home watching it, isn't going to be a strong reflection.  The difference between then and now is the difference between quarantine/lockdown and, for all intents, an open world.

General viewers aren't looking at the destination list and thinking 'oh I'll watch this because I like Morocco and Greece'.  If that was ever why people were picking up TAR in the first place, they would have been watching by now, and the network would've waited to do TAR AUS 5 internationally.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 