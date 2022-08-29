« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Ratings  (Read 443 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5661
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« on: August 29, 2022, 12:00:31 AM »
Please use this thread to discuss the Ratings from TAR Australia 6! :)
Logged

Offline strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM »
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3600
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: August 29, 2022, 07:32:47 PM »
Is Married At First Sight Australia on again right now?

That's what killed TARAus every time last season. They should have played US casting's game and cast one of the most popular couples off that show for a little viewership bump.
« Last Edit: August 29, 2022, 07:45:43 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: August 29, 2022, 07:38:47 PM »
No!  Last season went up against MAFS (biggest free to air show on Australian TV) and did better. I wouldve thought given the locations this season should automatically be up on last years numbers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6326
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: August 29, 2022, 08:09:12 PM »
This season is up against The Block, which is also pretty massive.

Let's see how the rest goes.

Quote
Monday, August 29, 2022

The Block - Nine (789,000)
MKR - Seven (484,000)
The Amazing Race Australia LAUNCH - 10 (451,000)
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 94
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:53:15 AM »
It's up against The Block this week (which is a juggernaut, although not to MAFS level) but then also Farmer Wants a Wife from next week which tends to be Seven's best non-sport programme.
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:26:17 PM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(

This is said every year for every version of the show short of TARCAN to the point where it feels like people want it to end.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3600
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:29:36 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 04:26:17 PM
Quote from: strawberryblonde on August 29, 2022, 07:28:27 PM
The ratings were absolutely terrible. I fear that this season is the beginning of the end for TARAU :(

This is said every year for every version of the show short of TARCAN to the point where it feels like people want it to end.

The thing there is TARCan's still pulling #1 weekly, so even if it's dropped in quality it'll be high on CTV's renewal list. I agree Australia could be at risk with numbers like this vs. its competition :(
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:39:16 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6326
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 PM »
Episode 2:

Quote
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The Block - Nine (777,000)
MKR - Seven (478,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - 10 (316,000)

Really not looking good unfortunately.
Logged

Offline strawberryblonde

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:12:49 PM »
I'm saddened by the ratings especially with the amazing locations.  This must be the lowest TARAU rating of all time? 

The cast are all too likeable which isn't providing much engagement for the show or even on social media.  We're coming up to episode three and there's no villain or no inter-team "beef" interaction?  The Block's headline is "CHEATING SCANDAL" and the Amazing Race's is "AMAZING PEOPLE".  I hope this cast can turn up the heat soon to save our beloved show...

The two most "engaging" teams have already been eliminated.  Is the funny team supposed to be Alex and Sam?  They're getting no where near the amount of engagement they got from their predecessor's Sefa and Jess.  I fear this show is going to go downhill fast.

Also, why do they keep casting "wannabe" influencers?  Haven't they learnt from the last two seasons that they don't increase ratings or engagement?  Either cast a an actual influencer or leave it alone.  No shade to Ashleigh and Amanda however, they were total bosses.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:51:24 AM »
I am not expert on the ratings but aren't we already in "let's pull out the show from the air" territory? These numbers looks terrible compared to other shows that night and previous seasons numbers. I am so sad because this season looks like really promising. :-(
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 94
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:12:37 AM »
Shows have been pulled with almost double those ratings - it's DOA territory.

The most recent comparison I'd be looking at is the show that Ten moved out of this Wednesday slot last week that got 255k.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 