I'm saddened by the ratings especially with the amazing locations. This must be the lowest TARAU rating of all time?



The cast are all too likeable which isn't providing much engagement for the show or even on social media. We're coming up to episode three and there's no villain or no inter-team "beef" interaction? The Block's headline is "CHEATING SCANDAL" and the Amazing Race's is "AMAZING PEOPLE". I hope this cast can turn up the heat soon to save our beloved show...



The two most "engaging" teams have already been eliminated. Is the funny team supposed to be Alex and Sam? They're getting no where near the amount of engagement they got from their predecessor's Sefa and Jess. I fear this show is going to go downhill fast.



Also, why do they keep casting "wannabe" influencers? Haven't they learnt from the last two seasons that they don't increase ratings or engagement? Either cast a an actual influencer or leave it alone. No shade to Ashleigh and Amanda however, they were total bosses.

