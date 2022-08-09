« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: Leafsfan on August 09, 2022, 05:51:09 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Unfortunately I cannot be here tonight
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
I thought that was a pretty decent leg!

But surprised at the two teams who left. Next leg looks promising.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Between Season 19 and tonight, Double Eliminations are now two-for-two in terms of taking out crossovers.

Congratulations to B & V for accomplishing what Abbie & Ryan, Brodie & Kurt, Vanck & Ashton, and Eswar & Aparna couldn't.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 12:02:13 AM
Congrats to B & V for accomplishing what Abbie & Ryan, Brodie & Kurt, Vanck & Ashton, and Eswar & Aparna all failed to do.
. . . And what was that?
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 12:03:14 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 12:02:13 AM
Congrats to B & V for accomplishing what Abbie & Ryan, Brodie & Kurt, Vanck & Ashton, and Eswar & Aparna all failed to do.
. . . And what was that?

Well, those teams were all eliminated by gang-up U-Turn plots.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Wow this was actually fun.
The classic twinies strategy of blocking a double-utun/pass board comes into play, but it didn't work.
The Double-pass, was mostly a Yield, without a pre-determined time, instead it is dependent on the arrival of another team.
It can be used strategically. But it could get very messy, if there were many teams bunched together at the decision board, like UB Jamie & Cara being uturned situation, because for its structure, the passed team, can leave immediately after a team arrives and leaves with the clue. So putting someone that is immediately behind you, doesn't help a lot, must be used with someone who's further behind, unless you clearly know that there's a considerable gap for another team to arrive, otherwise is useless. Wonder if it would work like an Yield, if one of the "passed" teams happened to also be the last team of the pack, or if they would be allowed to proceed without a handicap, as they would be the last team anyway.

Love that Jesse and Marika got to play with their strength to pull the win with the sign language challenge. And they were in train 2.
Catherine & Craig also got flew by the sign language. Enjoyed that the challenge involved both, signing correctly and translating it correctly. Anyone with pre-knowledge got an advantage.
Now, all EPs are burned, no more of that in the game.
Bev & Veronica were very efficient at the detour, happy that they survived this, arriving close to the top of the pack, catching-up to them clearly. That somewhat proves the point that they're super quick, and Franella were right to try to handicap them. They might have even passed Brendan & Connor, if the latter did not have an EP to use.
The race for the last 3 teams was very exciting, with everyone at the last challenge together.
Happy that Court and Ali, were safe by very little.
Totally fine with the eliminated teams, happy that Cedric & Tychon were among them.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Well, this season is not lacking in twists.

Wasn't able to give my thoughts on last week's episode, so I'll say that this week was an improvement. Glad finding the hat wasn't just the teams on the first bus. Harder part of the Roadblock was the running. The Pass is essentially the Yield but with an unknown time penalty. Again I don't like when teams are allowed to use an obstacle against the team that used the first slot. How has that not been changed? Feels like the printing press Detour was faster, but teams thought that bath bombs were more fun even though it has the preciseness of baking. The ASL task was pretty difficult for teams without prior knowledge, and it gave tense moments in the fight to avoid being second-last. The rivalry between Franella and Beverley & Veronica is so interesting since on paper Beverley & Veronica should be the stronger team.

Show content
Double eliminations really impact past reality contestants.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Ah, I see the Twinnie's "burning the board" strategy has made its first appearance in TAR Canada. It has become more common on US U-Turns as of late.
