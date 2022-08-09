Wow this was actually fun.

The classic twinies strategy of blocking a double-utun/pass board comes into play, but it didn't work.

The Double-pass, was mostly a Yield, without a pre-determined time, instead it is dependent on the arrival of another team.

It can be used strategically. But it could get very messy, if there were many teams bunched together at the decision board, like UB Jamie & Cara being uturned situation, because for its structure, the passed team, can leave immediately after a team arrives and leaves with the clue. So putting someone that is immediately behind you, doesn't help a lot, must be used with someone who's further behind, unless you clearly know that there's a considerable gap for another team to arrive, otherwise is useless. Wonder if it would work like an Yield, if one of the "passed" teams happened to also be the last team of the pack, or if they would be allowed to proceed without a handicap, as they would be the last team anyway.



Love that Jesse and Marika got to play with their strength to pull the win with the sign language challenge. And they were in train 2.

Catherine & Craig also got flew by the sign language. Enjoyed that the challenge involved both, signing correctly and translating it correctly. Anyone with pre-knowledge got an advantage.

Now, all EPs are burned, no more of that in the game.

Bev & Veronica were very efficient at the detour, happy that they survived this, arriving close to the top of the pack, catching-up to them clearly. That somewhat proves the point that they're super quick, and Franella were right to try to handicap them. They might have even passed Brendan & Connor, if the latter did not have an EP to use.

The race for the last 3 teams was very exciting, with everyone at the last challenge together.

Happy that Court and Ali, were safe by very little.

Totally fine with the eliminated teams, happy that Cedric & Tychon were among them.

