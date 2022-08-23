« previous next »
CUSA1: Ep 11 & 12: "Home Of The Brave" (9/14/2022, 2 HR Finale)

CUSA1: Ep 11 & 12: "Home Of The Brave" (9/14/2022, 2 HR Finale)
WITH THE $500,000 PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL 11 CBS REALITY TITANS FIGHT TO SECURE A SPOT IN THE ULTIMATE BATTLE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14



Home of the Brave  The remaining 11 CBS reality titans fight to secure a spot in the final battle. Only one will survive the brutal conditions and host TJs twists and turns to win THE CHALLENGE: USA and the $500,000 prize, on the two-hour season finale of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 11 & 12: "Home Of The Brave" (9/14/2022, 2 HR Finale)
The Challenge: USA - Home of the Brave (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iwYtbG4FS9U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iwYtbG4FS9U</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 11 & 12: "Home Of The Brave" (9/14/2022, 2 HR Finale)
Finale sneak peek is up!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 11 & 12: "Home Of The Brave" (9/14/2022, 2 HR Finale)
Congratulations to:

Danny McCray (Survivor 41) and Sarah Lacina (Survivor Cagayan)

Angela, Ben, Cayla, Desi, Domenick, Enzo, Justine & Tyson all withdrew.
