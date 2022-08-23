WITH THE $500,000 PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL 11 CBS REALITY TITANS FIGHT TO SECURE A SPOT IN THE ULTIMATE BATTLE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Home of the Brave  The remaining 11 CBS reality titans fight to secure a spot in the final battle. Only one will survive the brutal conditions and host TJs twists and turns to win THE CHALLENGE: USA and the $500,000 prize, on the two-hour season finale of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.