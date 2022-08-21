You honestly saw nearly every task we did! But heres the 3 you missed:
In Mexico leg 2 we did a boxing task where we had to learn 15 commands in spanish. The coach then would call them out and you had to perform them with no hesitation/delay. His accent was super thick and he yelled so fast, super tricky task! That was just before the U Turn.
In Turkey leg 3 we did a challenge on top of a hill where we had to create a small model of a wind turbine. It had to function well enough to actually create enough electricity to light a small bulb. This was one of the hardest challenges of the race because of how windy and cold it was. Peoples hands were going purple and a lot of teams were in a lot of pain!
In Belize leg 3 we did an intersection (worked with another team). We were in a field with 9 golf carts that had images on the roofs, 2 team members had to push the golf carts, while the other 2 had to use a drone to instruct them where to move the carts. The roofs of the carts were pieces to a puzzle of a palm tree image.