Kelly & Georgia

Newlywed Teachers, QLD

Kelly and Georgia are newlyweds who are all about adventure. They have jumped out of planes, swam with sharks and climbed volcanoes. They love to travel, creating and posting videos about their journeys on YouTube. Together they have been to the Philippines three times, Indonesia twice and Singapore. Georgia has travelled throughout Europe and Asia, and Kelly has travelled to the USA and Asia. Both are used to being the leader due to their jobs as teachers, but when together, Georgia gives the directions, and Kelly takes the directions! They are extremely competitive and hate losing with a passion. Winning would help set up a life for themselves and a future family.

GET TO KNOW KELLY

Where have you lived?

I have lived most of my life in Australia. I was born on the Gold Coast and then moved overseas to England for a few years as my dad was a professional rugby league player. We then moved back to Australia and I lived in Bundaberg for a couple of years before returning to Brisbane.



What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?

My biggest advantage will definitely be my analytical, calculating mentality. Im a maths teacher so Im very good at identifying the steps needed to solve a problem, and then calculating a solution.

GET TO KNOW GEORGIA

What excites and scares you most about traveling?

Going to new places is the best feeling in the world. Getting lost without Google Maps scares me.



What is your proudest achievement in life?

Graduating university with a distinction and getting my first teaching job at a top private school on the Gold Coast, as well as already travelling to a number of places.