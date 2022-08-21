« previous next »
TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
Kelly & Georgia
Newlywed Teachers, QLD

Kelly and Georgia are newlyweds who are all about adventure. They have jumped out of planes, swam with sharks and climbed volcanoes. They love to travel, creating and posting videos about their journeys on YouTube. Together they have been to the Philippines three times, Indonesia twice and Singapore. Georgia has travelled throughout Europe and Asia, and Kelly has travelled to the USA and Asia. Both are used to being the leader due to their jobs as teachers, but when together, Georgia gives the directions, and Kelly takes the directions! They are extremely competitive and hate losing with a passion. Winning would help set up a life for themselves and a future family.

GET TO KNOW KELLY
Where have you lived?
I have lived most of my life in Australia. I was born on the Gold Coast and then moved overseas to England for a few years as my dad was a professional rugby league player. We then moved back to Australia and I lived in Bundaberg for a couple of years before returning to Brisbane.

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?
My biggest advantage will definitely be my analytical, calculating mentality. Im a maths teacher so Im very good at identifying the steps needed to solve a problem, and then calculating a solution.

GET TO KNOW GEORGIA
What excites and scares you most about traveling?
Going to new places is the best feeling in the world. Getting lost without Google Maps scares me.

What is your proudest achievement in life?
Graduating university with a distinction and getting my first teaching job at a top private school on the Gold Coast, as well as already travelling to a number of places.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
HUGE RFF WELCOME TO OUR LATEST MEMBERS!

SO very glad to welcome you both here!

Re: TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
Welcome to the RFF Family Kelly & Georgia! You both were fantastic racers on the last season (a delight to watch, one of my favorite teams) and your contributions will be warmed welcomed here on this board!

Oh and also Kelly... go Blues!  :mas25
Re: TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
Thanks legend! Stoked to finally officially be on here (and not just creeping)

Happy to answer any questions anyone has about our season!
Re: TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
Quote from: KellyandGeorgia on Today at 05:59:10 PM
Thanks legend! Stoked to finally officially be on here (and not just creeping)

Happy to answer any questions anyone has about our season!

I'll kick one off, thanks for showing up  :conf:

What were cool unaired tasks we didn't get to see?
Re: TAR Australia 6: Kelly & Georgia (Newlywed Teachers)
You honestly saw nearly every task we did! But heres the 3 you missed:

In Mexico leg 2 we did a boxing task where we had to learn 15 commands in spanish. The coach then would call them out and you had to perform them with no hesitation/delay. His accent was super thick and he yelled so fast, super tricky task! That was just before the U Turn.

In Turkey leg 3 we did a challenge on top of a hill where we had to create a small model of a wind turbine. It had to function well enough to actually create enough electricity to light a small bulb. This was one of the hardest challenges of the race because of how windy and cold it was. Peoples hands were going purple and a lot of teams were in a lot of pain!

In Belize leg 3 we did an intersection (worked with another team). We were in a field with 9 golf carts that had images on the roofs, 2 team members had to push the golf carts, while the other 2 had to use a drone to instruct them where to move the carts. The roofs of the carts were pieces to a puzzle of a palm tree image.
