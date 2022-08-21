Heath & Toni

Memory Makers, VIC

Heath and Toni, a highly competitive husband and wife, are in it to win it. They are no stranger to the stamina needed in The Race, with both working out at the gym three to four times a week. Heath plays squash and basketball weekly, and Toni plays badminton and netball weekly. Toni has been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, but she and Heath are in The Race to prove life can be positive and full of love and adventures. The two bring out the best in each other and have a perfect balance - Toni is a Calamity Jane, going one hundred miles an hour, and she speaks her mind. Heath is incredibly loyal and everybodys best friend. Together they have been on a nine-week tour around Australia in a camper trailer, as well as the UK, UAE, Laos, Vietnam, Canada, Iceland, Scotland, Indonesia, the Philippines, and now The Amazing Race Australia.

GET TO KNOW HEATH

What excites and scares you most about traveling?

The feeling of the unknown when it comes to traveling is what excites but scares me about travelling. Sometimes you have an experience of a lifetime when travelling which is one of the most exciting things. However, you can also find yourself in situations which are completely outside of you comfort zone especially when in a different culture.



What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?

I think our biggest advantage will be our resilience in the face of adversity. Toni and I have been through a lot as a couple and we have always come through the other side.

GET TO KNOW TONI

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia?

To have a once in a lifetime experience and adventure, to seize the day and grasp all of lifes amazing opportunities, to be able to travel (even with the world coping/living with COVID), to have fun and make lasting memories with Heath.



Whats the best and worst part of travelling with your teammate?

We are a good team, and each take on different roles and responsibilities, though Heath is not great when hungry (hangry).