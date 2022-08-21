Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Fresh from defying her terminal breast cancer diagnosis and winning robust reality show The Amazing Race Australia, Melbournes Toni Hilland has been dealt a crushing blow, with the discovery of tumours in her brain.Hilland and her husband Heath Curry were out to dinner celebrating their success on the Channel 10 reality show last month when her world was turned upside down again.Out for dinner on the night that the $250,000 first prize dropped in their bank account, Hilland collapsed.I had a glass of prosecco to celebrate and I just did not feel great and I ended up passing out in the restaurant, Hilland said.I got taken to the Alfred and because of my terminal diagnosis they wanted to do a brain scan. Unfortunately they did an MRI and I have a couple of tumours in my brain.It has shortened my expected life even further now that it has spread to the brain, she said. When I was diagnosed (with breast cancer) and told it was terminal I was told it (life expectancy) was five years average and now it is one to two.
