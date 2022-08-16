« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 05:57:56 PM
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:01:08 PM
We start with a recap of last leg

Jessie and Marika first to depart at 5:19 am

Clue: Fly to Toronto, Ontario! (that was it)

Franca and Nella leave at 5:20 am, Brendan and Connor 5:34 am

Jessie says they have spoken with the sisters and Brendan and Connor to help each other out to the final.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:07:39 PM
Bev and Veronica leave at 6:02 am

Cassie and Jahmeek 6:32 am

Cedric and Tychon 7:01 am

When teams land they will make their way via Public Transport to the Marshalls store at Yonge and Gerrard

My commentary:A clue box in the middle of the busiest street in the city was not spotted?  :groan:

Cassie/Jahmeek, Brendan and Connor, Bev and Veronica make first train, the others miss it.

First 3 arrive at the Marshalls

RI: Memorize outfit on picture and search for it in the store. If all items cost under $200 and are correct they will get their next clue.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:12:42 PM
The next 3 are running from Subway to the Marshalls. All 6 teams now shopping

It is getting dark outside now (looking at the windows)

Looks like Cedric and Tychon are in the lead? Hard to tell.

Later Bev and Veronica first shown as collecting all 4 items first, with Franca and Nella second and Cedric and Tychon third, Cassie Jahmeek in fourth

Bev and Veronica are correct! They get their next clue. Franca and Nella are also correct, with the other two teams getting it as well.

Clue: Catch a train to London, Ontario, and make your way to East Park Golf Gardens and search for your next clue.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:18:05 PM
Brendan and Connor finished last and Jessie and Marika fifth in the clothing challenge.

(lol the challenge didn't do anything as all teams are on the same train to London.

Clue said find clue at hole 10, but it cuts to all the teams running down a hill to meet Jon.

Jon welcomes back the three Covid teams.

Bev and Veronica only team not happy to see them, with Veronica calling it frustrating lol

Wow Jon announces 2 of the 3 teams will rejoin the race! With a help of a riddle, the three teams must search the grounds for a "ON Ramp passes"
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:25:47 PM
Court and Ali find it first! Ali tells Court they need to tell Craig and Catherine.

They tell Craig and Catherine, who find it shortly after.

Dennis and Durrell arrive to Jon, and they have been eliminated for the race.

Jon sends the remaining 8 teams off to the next clue at a cluebox on the golf green.

Detour: Aviate or Animate

Aviate: Make your way to Fanshwe college school of Aviation and install propeller on Cesana 150

Animate: Make your way to Fanshwe college school of digital and performing arts. One racer will go into a motion sensor suit, the other will be the director. THe director must lead their teammate through a series of sequences in an animated movie starring Jon. Once the movie starts the director cannot speak to the other teammate.

Aviate: Tychon/Cedric, Brendan/Connor
Animate: Sisters, Cassie/Jahmeek, Catherine/Craig, Court/Ali, Jessie/Marika
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:34:35 PM
Cedric and Tychon first to the detour.

Bev/Veronca now shown to be doing the Aviate detour, and arrive second.

They ask Tychon if it matters where a part goes, and Cedric interrupts to say yes it does matter  :lol:

Sisters arrive first to Animate detour. They are wrong on their first try. This task does seem hard!

Brendan and Connor now doing the aviate  detour, they get a check almost immediately and are right!

Clue: Who wants a new best friend?
Choose a canine friend and lead them through an obstacle course in 45 seconds.

Brendan will do the rb for their team
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:41:27 PM
Cedric and Tychon get a check and are correct! Tychon will do the rb

Bev and Veronica missed read the full instructions for the detour and missed a part, they caught on now. They get their clue. Veronica will do the rb

Sisters on their second shot, got it! Franca will do the rb

Brendan doing the RB, his dog is not fully cooperating.

Sisters arrive to the RB in second.

Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:47:56 PM
Brenan finally finishes the rb!

Clue: Drive yourself to the Western University Interdisciplinary Research building.

Franca shortly behind them, finishes in second.

Marika on her third attempt in the animate detour. She is wrong

Bev/Veronica arrive at RB in fourth

Catherine finishes the DT in fifth, Craig will do the RB

Jessie and Marika are contemplating using the EP!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 08:55:23 PM
Jessie and Marika use the EP!

Marika will do the rb

Jahmeek now trying the detour on his second attempt and he gets it! Jahmeek will do the rb

Court and Ali in last finish right behind them. Court will do the RB

Tychon and Cedric finish rb in third!

Clue at University: Use app and meditate, when they hit their Zen (based on the app) they will hear birds, which will allow them to get their next clue when they hear a total of 30 together.

Bev and Veronica finish the RB in fourth

Franca and Nella finish the meditation in first!!

RI: Make your way to the PS, Western University Alumni Field.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 09:01:58 PM
Brendan and Connor finish the meditation in second

Franca and Nella check in first! They win a trip for 2 to Honolulu, Hawaii and a $1500 Marshalls gift card.

Brendan and Connor check in second.

Marika finishes the RB quickly in fifth

Cedric and Tychon finish the meditation in third.

Craig finishes the rb in sixth, Jahmeek in seventh

Bev and Veronica finish the meditation.

Cedric and Tychon check in third

Court and Ali finish the rb in last.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 16, 2022, 09:05:52 PM
Bev and Veronica finish in fourth

Last four teams now at the meditation!

Cassie and Jahmeek finish first out of the four, Jessie and Marika next, Craig and Catherine in seventh.

They check in the mat in that order.

Craig says he is sad for Court and Ali, who told him in the morning they wanted them to continue and see Canada with Catherine if it came down to it. They tear up.

BUT Its a TBC leg!! Wow

Next time: Double elimination! Belleville and Prince Edward County. First clue at train station.

Bird chirping RB

Court with the Title quote for next epi!

A new twist!! (It says Pass X2 on a board)
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Joberio - August 16, 2022, 09:24:34 PM
Poor Franca & Nella.  Both legs they've won, they couldn't enjoy it long.  They've immediately had to go on to the next one!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
NumfarPTB - August 17, 2022, 07:06:04 AM
That was slightly better, but weird leg.
Concept wise the Marshall's sponsor placed task was interesting, but a bit pointless with its placement, just lead to another bunch point. The placement was the problem. Would have totally worked if it was set in another point of the leg, and made harder, or it were a RB.
The Detour options, not particularly remarkable, but were cool. And there's one less EP in play now. 
The Rb was ok, but lacked those classic TAR moments of racers struggling with animals.
The meditation task was weird.
Definitely poor FraNella, winning another leg, but not getting a rest point.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
stunami - August 17, 2022, 08:26:25 AM
I don't really get the point of just accepting 2 teams back if you are going to do a KOR and not eliminate the last team....
So like why not let all 3 race and add a speedbumb and just eliminate the last team to check-in (and do TAR32 style keep on racing for the others...)
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Parasparopagraho - August 17, 2022, 01:52:08 PM
The Uncle/Nephew team met a fate worse than Season 33's Husbands.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Joberio - Yesterday at 11:54:21 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on August 17, 2022, 01:52:08 PM
The Uncle/Nephew team met a fate worse than Season 33's Husbands.
I don't get it.  Are Court & Ali in some kind of alliance with Catherine & Craig?  I see no reason why they'd have wanted them in and Dennis & Durrell (obviously lower threats) out.  Sounds like a novice move they made.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
NumfarPTB - Today at 08:42:21 AM
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 11:54:21 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on August 17, 2022, 01:52:08 PM
The Uncle/Nephew team met a fate worse than Season 33's Husbands.
I don't get it.  Are Court & Ali in some kind of alliance with Catherine & Craig?  I see no reason why they'd have wanted them in and Dennis & Durrell (obviously lower threats) out.  Sounds like a novice move they made.

Kinda.
1) Frannella did imply there was some sort of alliance that involved Cout & Ali + Catherine & Craig.
2) They - Court & Ali - also mentioned that there was some sort of agreement between the 3 COVID-stricken teams, before they were sent back into the race, without knowing how many teams would be able to rejoin, that if there was only one team allowed back, that all would help Catherine & Craig rejoin, due to Catherine's situation. As there would be two teams back, Court & Ali automatically helped C&C, after getting their pass.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
fossil-racer - Today at 12:46:33 PM
I've never zoned out of an episode so much for TAR CAN. This episode was pretty boring imo
