That was slightly better, but weird leg.
Concept wise the Marshall's sponsor placed task was interesting, but a bit pointless with its placement, just lead to another bunch point. The placement was the problem. Would have totally worked if it was set in another point of the leg, and made harder, or it were a RB.
The Detour options, not particularly remarkable, but were cool. And there's one less EP in play now.
The Rb was ok, but lacked those classic TAR moments of racers struggling with animals.
The meditation task was weird.
Definitely poor FraNella, winning another leg, but not getting a rest point.