Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
You can hear female voice cheering "Go mommy go" in that promo.
(no pun intended with the embalmed/fire-leaping task that conflates Ancient Egyptian culture with Modern Moroccan just because both are North African).
Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli and the unseen F/F team made it to whatever Greek leg was in the promo.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 32 queries.