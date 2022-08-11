« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread  (Read 1899 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6308
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #25 on: August 11, 2022, 05:06:45 AM »
It's probably in Morocco. Only "Group B" (Melbourne) teams are seen in the promo.

This is probably our premiere.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1108
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #26 on: August 11, 2022, 07:08:07 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 11, 2022, 04:57:41 AM
You can hear female voice cheering "Go mommy go" in that promo.

I heard mummy.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #27 on: August 11, 2022, 07:47:32 AM »
American "mommy" = Australian "mummy"

(no pun intended with the embalmed/fire-leaping task that conflates Ancient Egyptian culture with Modern Moroccan just because both are North African).
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1108
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #28 on: August 11, 2022, 08:01:05 AM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on August 11, 2022, 07:47:32 AM
(no pun intended with the embalmed/fire-leaping task that conflates Ancient Egyptian culture with Modern Moroccan just because both are North African).

The Mummy was filmed in Morocco.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #29 on: August 11, 2022, 08:25:16 AM »
It would've behooved Channel Ten to crib the Roman-era chariot challenge from Season 10 if Berber-specific tasks were undoable.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5647
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #30 on: August 12, 2022, 07:00:02 PM »
Learning to drive stick can be stressful at the best of times... but in Greece? Forget about it!

The #AmazingRaceAU: Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/612256637129783/
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6308
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #31 on: August 12, 2022, 07:10:03 PM »
Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli and the unseen F/F team made it to whatever Greek leg was in the promo.

Logged

Offline willzito2018

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #32 on: August 12, 2022, 07:41:24 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on August 12, 2022, 07:10:03 PM
Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli and the unseen F/F team made it to whatever Greek leg was in the promo.



 Tiffany & Cinthia
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6308
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #33 on: August 12, 2022, 08:38:04 PM »
Whoops! Sorry about that, my brain is scrambled right now.  :funny:
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5647
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #34 on: August 14, 2022, 08:05:02 PM »
That'll do donkey, that'll do.

The #AmazingRaceAU: Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/568585508326898/
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1108
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #35 on: August 14, 2022, 08:17:55 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on August 14, 2022, 08:05:02 PM
That'll do donkey, that'll do.

The #AmazingRaceAU: Around The World Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/568585508326898/

Karavolades Stairs

Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:38:51 AM »
Called it!

Quote from: Parasparopagraho on July 31, 2022, 12:58:20 PM
Stuart & Sam are guiding their animal up what looks like the Karavolades Steps.
Logged

Offline Jjw26

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
Re: TAR Australia 6 Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:29:17 PM »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 