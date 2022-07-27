Nice to see Gord and Wayne at it again



Yeah, both dudes are still around. I met Wayne once a few years ago because his sister was living in Armstrong at the time and I'm in Vernon. Wayne has pretty much quit all social media except Instagram (he stepped away from Facebook at least four or five years ago due to the constant negativity). I heard from Gord not too long ago. I really ought to reach out to him more.I'll be curious to see if all three podcasts are willing to do all eleven episodes for the season given none of them are gravitating towards the season.