Author Topic: A List of all Recap Podcasts That Have Recapped TAR Canada 8 Episodes 2 and 3

TARstorian

A List of all Recap Podcasts That Have Recapped TAR Canada 8 Episodes 2 and 3
on: Today at 09:43:59 AM
I have been to over 50 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

georgiapeach

Re: A List of all Recap Podcasts That Have Recapped TAR Canada 8 Episodes 2 and 3
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:26:52 AM
Awesome! Thanks!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Linda BC2

Re: A List of all Recap Podcasts That Have Recapped TAR Canada 8 Episodes 2 and 3
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:03:32 AM
Nice to see Gord and Wayne at it again :)
TARstorian

Re: A List of all Recap Podcasts That Have Recapped TAR Canada 8 Episodes 2 and 3
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:11 AM
Quote from: Linda BC2 on Today at 11:03:32 AM
Nice to see Gord and Wayne at it again :)

Yeah, both dudes are still around. I met Wayne once a few years ago because his sister was living in Armstrong at the time and I'm in Vernon. Wayne has pretty much quit all social media except Instagram (he stepped away from Facebook at least four or five years ago due to the constant negativity). I heard from Gord not too long ago. I really ought to reach out to him more.

I'll be curious to see if all three podcasts are willing to do all eleven episodes for the season given none of them are gravitating towards the season.
I have been to over 50 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.
