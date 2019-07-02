Weird but enjoyable leg. But probably the weakest of the season so far.

EP drama was so quick, that I understand why they skipped that for last week promo. Wonder what is the leg limit that they must be used, cause all 3 EPs still in play, with 3 really strong teams.

Interesting the split mental and physical tasks tasks this time around, with both knot and puzzle task being mental that could allow teams to catch-up.

Bev and Veronica struggling in this leg was an interesting edit.

Sad for losing teams due to COVID, wonder if they'll be brought back if they test negative. Considering production time and quarantine time, even if they came back, it would probably happen 2 or 3 legs later. Wonder how they built the rule book around this. Curious how they balance NEL legs when they can't be completely sure of how many teams will be active during a leg.