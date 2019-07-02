« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 292 times)

TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:09:07 PM »
I am having technical difficulties with my feed... trying to fix it.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 PM »
Sorry for the delay!

We start with Jon saying safety is important. Dennis/Durrell, Craig/Catherine and Ali / Court cannot continue due to Covid. Because of this Kathy/Jully and Cassie/Jahmeek are given a second chance.

Intro.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 PM »
Clue: Find City Hall and sign up for one of two buses to Canmore, Alberta. Buses leave at 7:30

Jessie and Marika depart third at 5:50 am They are headed back home.

The brothers give Jessie and Marika one of the Express passes!

Bros, Friends, Jessie/Marika, are on bus 1!

The other 4 teams are on bus 2.

Sisters say Bev and Veronica are too over confident and do not want them to get the express pass.

The brothers give Franella the second express pass!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:32 PM »
Cassie and Jahmeek and Jully/Kathy will have to complete a speed bump !

The buses will drop teams at Canoe Meadow on the edge of the Kananaskis river.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:38:22 PM »
Clue: Paddle 3 km stretch of the river to find clue downstream

Bros are in the lead. Bev/Veronica second Jessie/Marika third.

Second bus arrives.

Speed Bump: Both teams must inflate their boats they will paddle.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 PM »
Bros finish first!

Clue: RB: Who thinks Diamonds are forever?

Locate Red Barn at Star 6 Ranch on foot. Secure packs to a simulated horse and tie a Diamond hitch knot to get next clue
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 PM »
Jully accidentally hit Kathy with the Oar  :lol:

Cedric and Tychon are in last.

Beverley and Jesse, France and Cassie will do the RB
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:45:46 PM »
Jessie gets the first guess and is wrong

Brendan gets a check and is right!

Clue: Find Canmore Alberta, search Canadian Trail to find clue on edge of Bo River

Beverley asks Franca to help her, and the latter declines!!

Franca gets a check and is wrong.

Jesse is correct! and gets the next clue.

Cedric: Can't buy him (Tychon) a ranch, he doesn't cut the grass at home  :lol:

Tychon and Kathy are doing the rb
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:52:17 PM »
Kathy gets a check and is wrong. The team is running the race in memory of their moms.

Bros reach Canmore:

Next Clue: Solve one sliding puzzle, each depicting a part of the Trans Canada trail.

Franca gets the rb done! She refused to help Bev again as well! She promised to help them after she got it, but thye never did!

Bev starts crying as she can't get the rb

commercial.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 PM »
We are back, Bev says she won't quit.

Bros finish the puzzle, and get their next clue:

Surprise, another RB! Whose happy they won't be tying any knots? The team member who didn't do the first rb must complete a slalom course in 1 minute 45 seconds, on a three wheel e-bike. This task will happen at the Canmore Nordic Center.

Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:03:03 PM »
Bev finally gets the RB! THey are in fourth.

Kathy shortly behind, they are in fifth!

Tychon gets in sixth!

Marika and Jesse finish the puzzle

Cassie is lost at the RB, she is unsure of it. She finally gets it!

Connor finishes the rb on first try!

Clue: Make your way to the Biathlon Range at the Nordic Center, the fourth Pitstop of the race.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 PM »
Marika does not get the rb on her first try.

Bros arrive at Pitstop first. Pitstop Greeter is Mark Arendz, two time Paralympic Champion in biathlon.

Prize: Trip for two to Buenos Aires, Argentina and a $1500 Marshalls gift card.

Nella falls of the bike on her first attempt! Marika gets the clue.

Cedric finishes the puzzle, and gets the clue in fourth. Kathy and JUlly in fifth! Bev nd Veroinca in sixth

Cassie and Jahmeek finish the puzzle in last.

Marika and Jessie check in second!

Franca and Nella finish the second rb in third.

Jully does not get it on her third attempt. And her fourth.

Jully cries and we go to commercial

Cedric and Tychon get their clue in fourth!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM »
Franca and Nella check in third
Cedric and Tychon in fourth.

Jully finishes the rb on her 9th attempt!! -- they check in fifth

Veronica struggles on her fifth attempt.

Jahmeek fails on his first try

Veronica gets it on her seventh try.

Jahmeek has the best time and finishes on second try.

Bev and Veronica check in sixth

Cassie and Jahmeek are in in last! THis is a NEL!!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 PM »
Next time!

Vernon BC and the Okanagan Valley.

Lawn Bowling task. Racers experience four seasons in 1 leg!

Paragliding.

Kathy falls during the take off for paragliding, that didn't look too good.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 PM »
Standings:

1) Brendan/Connor
2) Jessie/Marika
3) Franca/Nella
4) Cedric/Tychon
5) Jully/Kathy
6) Bev/Veronica
7) Cassie/Jahmeek - Non-Elimination leg.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:11:49 AM »
Weird but enjoyable leg. But probably the weakest of the season so far.
EP drama was so quick, that I understand why they skipped that for last week promo. Wonder what is the leg limit that they must be used, cause all 3 EPs still in play, with 3 really strong teams.
Interesting the split mental and physical tasks tasks this time around, with both knot and puzzle task being mental that could allow teams to catch-up.
Bev and Veronica struggling in this leg was an interesting edit.
Sad for losing teams due to COVID, wonder if they'll be brought back if they test negative. Considering production time and quarantine time, even if they came back, it would probably happen 2 or 3 legs later. Wonder how they built the rule book around this. Curious how they balance NEL legs when they can't be completely sure of how many teams will be active during a leg.
