A small airport scene of teams running, then cuts to teams picking up vehicles at the airport.



Clue: Drive yourself to the City of Lethbridge, Alberta, which is over 200km to the SE. When they get their, they must go to Indian Battle Park, and find the rattlesnake statue.



All teams are there (no order of arrival shown), and must take in a traditional First Nations Dance before getting their next clue.



Jessie and Marika get an Eagle feather and clue first.



Detour: Hoot or Herd (both locations are within the Indian Battle Park)



Herd: Locate Fort Whoop-Up. Choose coloured bandana and find all goats with same colour. Memorize the numbers on the bandanas and add them up, by memory. If they get the correct number they get their next clue



Hoot: Locate Helen Schuler Nature Centre, on the opposite end of the park. 1 racer must learn 7 similar owl sounds. The other must locate descriptions of the 'hoots'. If they are in sync they can reunite and match the owls to the sounds.