TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 02:56:08 PM
georgiapeach:
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
We start with a recap of last leg.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:03:48 PM
Brendan and Connor, depart at 8:53 am.

Clue: Fly to Calgary, Alberta!

Bev and Veronica leave at 9:04 am, its Veronica's home town (Calgary)

Cassie and Jahmeek 9:22 am

Craig and Catherine, Sisters,  Court/Ali leave together (no time shown). Craig says we will talk alliance when we get there.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:07:28 PM
Franca: We may look cute on the outside, but we will crush you  :lol:

Dennis and Durrell leave at 9:40 am

Cars are in front of the Delta Hotel in Montreal (to get to the airport)

Jessie and Marika leave at 9:50 am

Cedric and Tychon at 9:51 am
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:11:52 PM
A small airport scene of teams running, then cuts to teams picking up vehicles at the airport.

Clue: Drive yourself to the City of Lethbridge, Alberta, which is over 200km to the SE. When they get their, they must go to Indian Battle Park, and find the rattlesnake statue.

All teams are there (no order of arrival shown), and must take in a traditional First Nations Dance before getting their next clue.

Jessie and Marika get an Eagle feather and clue first.

Detour: Hoot or Herd (both locations are within the Indian Battle Park)

Herd: Locate Fort Whoop-Up. Choose coloured bandana and find all goats with same colour. Memorize the numbers on the bandanas and add them up, by memory. If they get the correct number they get their next clue

Hoot: Locate Helen Schuler Nature Centre, on the opposite end of the park. 1 racer must learn 7 similar owl sounds. The other must locate descriptions of the 'hoots'. If they are in sync they can reunite and match the owls to the sounds.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:20:14 PM
Craig/Catherine, Court and Ali, Sisters, Dennis and DUrrell, Jessie and Marika, Bev and Veronica, Cassie Jahmeek are doing Herd

Brothers and Cedric/Tychon doing Hoot

Craig/Catherine first too Herd detour. Brothers first too Hoot

This owl task is hard...

Brothers onto their first attempt. They get all 7 wrong lol

Cedric and Tychon arrive, and one of them suggest working together with the brothers and they agree.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:25:14 PM
Bev and Veronica first to guess at Herd, and are well off. (They guessed 173, answer is 259)

Brothers onto their second guess. They have 4 of 7 wrong.

Cedric and Tychon have 5 wrong on their first guess.

Free for all of goats, Court gets the title quote.

Craig and Catherine guess, their total of 249 is two away from the correct number of 251

Jessie and Marika guess 256, and they are right!! (each team has a different number)

Clue: Go to a "Subway". memorize a menu of vegetables. located at three farm stands outside Lethbridge. Once thye have collected the correct ingredients, they will get their next clue and a Subway Sandwich.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:32:31 PM
Franca and Nella get the clue second.

Brothers on their fourth guess and hoot. 2 wrong. Cedric and Tychon guess next and have 3 wrong.

Cassie and Jahmeek guess 258, they are wrong. 255 is the correct # for them. Dennis and Durrell: 232, but 257 is correct.

Bev and Veronica finish the detour in third. Craig and Catherine made adding errors, and Catherine finally figures it out and they get their clue in fourth place.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:38:11 PM
Jessie and Marika arrive at the Subway location. Sisters arrive and on their way to collect the 4 vegetable types: Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red onion and Bell Peppers.

The sisters passed Jessie and Marika into first! As the latter couldn't get directions fast enough.

The person giving directions to Jessie and Marika is none other than hockey legend Ron Sutter

Cedric and Tychon onto their fourth guess, and they get it!! They are in fifth. As they are leaving they tell the answers to the brothers, who quickly get it on their fifth attempt. They are in 6th

Jessie and Marika get to the vegetable stand first, shortly behind them is the sisters.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:43:19 PM
Dennis and Durrell with three random guesses in a row, and all three are wrong

Cassie and Jahmeek guess and they are wrong.

Sisters pass Jessie and Marika on the way to get cucumbers.

Dennis and Durrell finally get it! They are in 7th.

Jahmeek wants to switch, Cassie says the other one won't be that easy. Commercial.

We come back to them guessing correctly! They are in 8th
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM
Franca and Nella, Jessie and Marika arrive back to the Subway tied.

The sisters get counted first and get their next clue:

RB: WHo is up for a slice? Locate CTRL V Virtual Reality Arcade. Master game called Rhitmatic ? Spelling might be wrong. Once they score 90% or better, they will get their next clue.

Franca, Marika will do the RB

Court and Ali finally finish the detour and are in last.

Franca gets it on her second try! Marika got 79% on the second try and will have to try again.

Franca gets 50% on first try. Marika 71%

Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:55:22 PM
Clue: Drive 125km to  Waterton Lakes National Park and then Prince of Wales Hotel, the PS for this leg of the race.

Marika finishes on her third attempt.

Commercial.

We are back to Franca and Nella checking in first!! They win a trip for 2 to Lima, Peru! and a $5000 gift card from Marshalls, footlongs for a year and $5000 from Subway (not sure if the 5000 covers the footlongs)

Jessie and Marika are second.

Brendan doing the RB for the bros., they have moved up a spot.

Cedric and Tychon fifth and Craig and Catherine sixth.Cedric and Catherine doing the RB

Bev is doing the RB for her team (they are third)

Durrel and Cassie doing the RB

Brendan fails first rb attempt. Bev gets it on her second try! THey are in third.

Cedric gets it wrong 24% .Brendan 86%, fails second attempt. Cedric 41 on his second attempt.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
We are back to Court and Ali collecting their vegetables. Court will do the RB.

Cedric fail again. Brendan gets it! They are in fourth.

Catherine gets it! They are in fifth.

Bev/Veronica check in third.

Cassie/Jahmeek arrive at the RB.

Durrell with a 87 on his first try. Cassie with a 83.

Cedric finally gets it! They are in 6th. Court and Ali arrive at the RB with the final 3 teams.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 09:11:28 PM
Brothers check in as team #4.

Craig and Catherine in 5th.

Tychon and Cedric in 6th

Court gets a 86 on his first try.

Durrell gets the rb!! left two teams. Cassie shortly behind him.

Court shortly behind. Ali has been to the PS before on a geology trip.

Dennis and Durrel in 7th! Right behind is Cassie and Jahmeek  and Court and Ali (all 3 at the PS at the same time!)
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 09:14:28 PM
This is a TBC leg!! Each team gets their next clue. No team is eliminated.

Next time: Looks to be a small Golf cart? type driving challenge. The Dance RB. Detour is fix a bike, or something I can't tell.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 09:17:37 PM
Leg 2 Standings:

1) Franca and Nella
2) Jessie and Marika
3) Beverley and Veronica
4) Brendan and Connor
5) Craig and Catherine
6) Cedric and Tychon
7) Dennis and Durrell
8 ) Cassie and Jahmeek
9) Court and Ali

No team eliminated!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 10:12:55 PM
Joberio:
Cedric and Tychon onto their fourth guess, and they get it!! They are in fifth. As they are leaving they tell the answers to the brothers, who quickly get it on their fifth attempt. They are in 6th
Sheesh.  How did Tychon win BB Canada 9?!  He's clearly a novice at strategy!  You don't tell an alpha-male team who could easily beat you anything!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 10:24:39 PM
Joberio:
Leafsfan:
Cedric and Tychon onto their fourth guess, and they get it!! They are in fifth. As they are leaving they tell the answers to the brothers, who quickly get it on their fifth attempt. They are in 6th
Sheesh.  How did Tychon win BB Canada 9?!  He's clearly a novice a strategy!  You don't tell an alpha-male team who could easily beat you anything!

Part of the intention was to pay back the brothers for helping them out in leg 1, and to win favour with them (to get one of the three EP's)
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Today at 02:55:57 AM
Detour was really good

Subway task was really cringe

Roadblock was better in person than for a viewer.
