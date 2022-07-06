« previous next »
Author Topic: CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION  (Read 207 times)

CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION
THE CBS REALITY TITANS TAKE ON THEIR NEXT CHALLENGE WHERE THEY MUST GATHER LETTER PIECES FROM A ROTATING BUOY HIGH IN THE SKY AND FORM AS MANY WORDS AS POSSIBLE, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 ON CBS



Oh Say Can You See Tiffany  The CBS reality titans take on their next challenge, Yeah Buoy, where they must gather letter pieces from a rotating buoy high in the sky and form as many words as possible. Meanwhile, a SURVIVOR legend looks to cement their dominance in the game, a crafty BIG BROTHER player is a little too popular with other Challengers, and two LOVE ISLAND exes must put their differences aside in order to win a challenge, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION
The Challenge: USA - Oh Say Can You See Tiffany

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5fncTWBIyVE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5fncTWBIyVE</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION
Feel free to comment or discuss the episode here!
Re: CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION
I caught this episode near the final 15 minutes or so and was surprised to see Cayla & James competing in the elimination challenge so early. Not certain about the context prior to that, but absolutely proud of them for surviving the bikes!

Re: CUSA1: Ep 2: "Oh Can You Say Tiffany" (7/13/2022) LIVE DISCUSSION
Creative daily challenge and elimination, another solid episode (:
