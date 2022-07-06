THE CBS REALITY TITANS TAKE ON THEIR NEXT CHALLENGE WHERE THEY MUST GATHER LETTER PIECES FROM A ROTATING BUOY HIGH IN THE SKY AND FORM AS MANY WORDS AS POSSIBLE, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 ON CBS

Oh Say Can You See Tiffany  The CBS reality titans take on their next challenge, Yeah Buoy, where they must gather letter pieces from a rotating buoy high in the sky and form as many words as possible. Meanwhile, a SURVIVOR legend looks to cement their dominance in the game, a crafty BIG BROTHER player is a little too popular with other Challengers, and two LOVE ISLAND exes must put their differences aside in order to win a challenge, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.