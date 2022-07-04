Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Next time: Teams fly west to Lethbridge, Alberta. Looks like a Tomato basket moving task, virtual reality game (or dance?) Detour involves owls and the other is the goat task (appears to be grabbing something off the goat). And we get our title quote in the preview, as Court says it.
Looks like the Virtual reality is the RB, and the Detour is Owl or Goat
Lisa Crocker of Lower Sackville will be on Amazing Race Canada tonight according to her post on social media.Lisa writes,EXCITING NEWS!!!A few months ago I entered a contest (make a video type contest) through subway to win a chance to appear as a guest on The Amazing Race Canada !Well I won, at 9pm on ctv the episode that I am in will air !So watch The Amazing Race Canada on ctv at 9pm on Tuesday July 12!!! See if you spot me giving the racers some clues! 😉Congrats Lisa!! Cool stuff!!Lisa is the Manager at Downsview Subway.
