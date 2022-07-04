« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« on: July 04, 2022, 04:34:56 PM »
Episode title courtesy my PVR

Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #1 on: July 04, 2022, 04:35:04 PM »
saved
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #2 on: July 04, 2022, 04:35:10 PM »
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF6oIFUM7lE&amp;ab" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF6oIFUM7lE&amp;ab</a>
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #3 on: July 05, 2022, 09:53:01 PM »
From Episode 1 end preview:

Quote
Next time: Teams fly west to Lethbridge, Alberta. Looks like a Tomato basket moving task, virtual reality game (or dance?)

Detour involves owls and the other is the goat task (appears to be grabbing something off the goat). And we get our title quote in the preview, as Court says it.

Looks like the Virtual reality is the RB, and the Detour is Owl or Goat
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #4 on: July 06, 2022, 08:52:29 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 05, 2022, 09:53:01 PM
Looks like the Virtual reality is the RB, and the Detour is Owl or Goat

VR game is Beat Saber, so I'm guessing it's at Ctrl V Lethbridge.

FWIW, Place des Arts is the Pit Start.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #5 on: July 06, 2022, 03:06:31 PM »
Preview has been edited in!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #6 on: July 06, 2022, 09:40:09 PM »
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #7 on: July 07, 2022, 02:18:12 PM »
Pit stop is Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton Lake, Alberta
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #8 on: July 09, 2022, 08:53:45 AM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #9 on: July 09, 2022, 08:54:18 AM »
Caps!


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #10 on: July 09, 2022, 10:33:39 PM »
Thanks Alen!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:40 AM »
https://hotcountry1035.ca/2022/07/12/local-lady-lisa-on-amazing-race-canada-tonight/

Quote
Lisa Crocker of Lower Sackville will be on Amazing Race Canada tonight according to her post on social media.

Lisa writes,

EXCITING NEWS!!!
A few months ago I entered a contest (make a video type contest) through subway to win a chance to appear as a guest on The Amazing Race Canada !
Well I won, at 9pm on ctv the episode that I am in will air !
So watch The Amazing Race Canada on ctv at 9pm on Tuesday July 12!!! See if you spot me giving the racers some clues! 😉
Congrats Lisa!! Cool stuff!!

Lisa is the Manager at Downsview Subway.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:36:45 PM »
For wikipedia or whatever:

Pitstart was at the Promenade des Artistes, in front of Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
(I have been looking from the pictures for hours and couldn't find it but after seeing the episode it's def there lol)

Another pretty public place, it's crazy nobody saw them!
