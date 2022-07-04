« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022

TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
July 04, 2022, 04:34:56 PM
Episode title courtesy my PVR

Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #1 on: July 04, 2022, 04:35:04 PM
saved
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #2 on: July 04, 2022, 04:35:10 PM
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF6oIFUM7lE&amp;ab" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF6oIFUM7lE&amp;ab</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:06:22 PM by Leafsfan
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #3 on: July 05, 2022, 09:53:01 PM
From Episode 1 end preview:

Quote
Next time: Teams fly west to Lethbridge, Alberta. Looks like a Tomato basket moving task, virtual reality game (or dance?)

Detour involves owls and the other is the goat task (appears to be grabbing something off the goat). And we get our title quote in the preview, as Court says it.

Looks like the Virtual reality is the RB, and the Detour is Owl or Goat
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:52:29 AM
Leafsfan on July 05, 2022, 09:53:01 PM
Looks like the Virtual reality is the RB, and the Detour is Owl or Goat

VR game is Beat Saber, so I'm guessing it's at Ctrl V Lethbridge.

FWIW, Place des Arts is the Pit Start.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:41:15 PM by Xoruz
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:06:31 PM
Preview has been edited in!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 PM
Re: TARC 8 Episode 2 "Goatageddon" 07/12/2022
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:18:12 PM
Pit stop is Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton Lake, Alberta
