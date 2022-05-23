« previous next »
The Traitors (Peacock)

redwings8831

The Traitors (Peacock)
on: May 23, 2022, 03:12:33 PM
https://insidesurvivor.com/rumor-cirie-fields-stephenie-lagrossa-cast-on-peacock-reality-show-the-traitors-52852

Looks like a Mole-ish show is coming to Peacock.

The contestants, which are made up of 10 new faces and 10 ex-reality stars, will move into a majestic castle and work as a team in various dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly working as traitors and must attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating loyal contestants.

UPDATE: Below are the rumoured 10 ex-reality stars competing on The Traitors:

Cirie Fields (Survivor)
Stephenie LaGrossa (Survivor)
Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives)
Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
Ryan Lochte (Dancing with the Stars)
Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor)
Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
georgiapeach

Re: The Traitors (Peacock)
Reply #1 on: August 04, 2022, 01:35:58 PM
gamerfan09

Re: The Traitors (Peacock)
Reply #2 on: August 04, 2022, 05:34:09 PM
They already finished filming the US and Australia versions.
redwings8831

Re: The Traitors (Peacock)
Reply #3 on: January 16, 2023, 12:08:18 PM
The US version dropped on Peacock last Thursday and was very good. It's basically a real life game of mafia.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P3rqVPKOKfQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P3rqVPKOKfQ</a>
redwings8831

Re: The Traitors (Peacock)
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:40:16 PM
S2 has been renewed, a S1 reunion is coming on February 28th, and the UK version (US was great, but the UK S1 might've been even better) will be added to Peacock later this year.

https://deadline.com/2023/02/the-traitors-renewed-season-2-peacock-plus-season-1-reunion-hosted-andy-cohen-1235247773/
