The Traitors (Peacock)
https://insidesurvivor.com/rumor-cirie-fields-stephenie-lagrossa-cast-on-peacock-reality-show-the-traitors-52852

Looks like a Mole-ish show is coming to Peacock.

Quote
The contestants, which are made up of 10 new faces and 10 ex-reality stars, will move into a majestic castle and work as a team in various dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly working as traitors and must attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating loyal contestants.

UPDATE: Below are the rumoured 10 ex-reality stars competing on The Traitors:

Cirie Fields (Survivor)
Stephenie LaGrossa (Survivor)
Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives)
Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
Ryan Lochte (Dancing with the Stars)
Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor)
Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
