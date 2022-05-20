« previous next »
S42: Ep 13: "It Comes Down to This" (5/25/22 3hr Finale)

S42: Ep 13: "It Comes Down to This" (5/25/22 3hr Finale)
May 20, 2022
CASTAWAYS SKILLFULLY NAVIGATE THEIR WAY TO THE FINAL THREE, WITH ONE CROWNED THE SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE ONE-HOUR REUNION SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 25



It Comes Down to This  After a grueling, accelerated 26-day season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor, on the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S42: Ep 13: "It Comes Down to This" (5/25/22 3hr Finale)
May 20, 2022
Survivor - It Comes Down to This (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7edWHFeqjnY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7edWHFeqjnY</a>

Survivor - It Comes Down to This (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptOFSk-tBBo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptOFSk-tBBo</a>
Re: S42: Ep 13: "It Comes Down to This" (5/25/22 3hr Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:40 PM »
Sneak peeks are up!
