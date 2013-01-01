CASTAWAYS SKILLFULLY NAVIGATE THEIR WAY TO THE FINAL THREE, WITH ONE CROWNED THE SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE ONE-HOUR REUNION SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

It Comes Down to This  After a grueling, accelerated 26-day season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor, on the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.