« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Race Around the World UK 2022  (Read 1086 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline tennis33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • 🌎 🏃‍♂️ 🔥
"Race Around the World UK 2022
« on: May 17, 2022, 05:21:05 PM »
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan
« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 07:28:29 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3419
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #1 on: May 17, 2022, 05:39:36 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on May 17, 2022, 05:21:05 PM
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan

https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1127371061153248
« Last Edit: May 17, 2022, 06:13:15 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3419
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #2 on: May 17, 2022, 05:58:32 PM »
To the previous live post, in this air-travel avoiding route, I can't see them hopping cross-county to Ontario then back to remote northwestern BC. Looking through previous posts, this lady just sounds like a free spirit who may be referring to an "amazing race" in another sense. She posted last week about touring the van around Haida Gwaii. https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1122142248342796
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3648
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2022, 06:00:43 PM »
I don't think its US or Canada right now, or if it is, this will have already been used / or will be used later.
« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 07:40:40 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3419
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #4 on: May 17, 2022, 06:04:02 PM »
Could be the missing leg. But realistically, I'm expecting them to turn up next somewhere else in Quebec, or the Atlantic provinces. I messaged asking for more information anyway :)
« Last Edit: May 17, 2022, 06:09:50 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline jeanyesbc

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 17
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #5 on: May 17, 2022, 06:51:11 PM »
finally some action!  If they are/will be in Haida Gwaii, I hope they brought their wet weather gear ... rain and wind storms expected this week
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3485
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #6 on: May 18, 2022, 12:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 17, 2022, 05:39:36 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on May 17, 2022, 05:21:05 PM
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan

https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1127371061153248

Not us?

FB comment:
It's actually the UK version of amazing race! It's called Race Across The World 🙂 awesome people I met 2 lady's in Rupert from the show
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #7 on: May 18, 2022, 03:09:04 AM »
Wow.. Race across the world is in Canada. I hope they bumped into Amazing Race Canada  :ghug:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #8 on: May 18, 2022, 06:29:50 AM »
Whoa, RatW's first two seasons had zero sightings whatsoever - if this third one continues into the States, then there's bound to be another one.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52864
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #9 on: May 18, 2022, 07:12:15 AM »
For previous season's info see here:


"Race Around the World" (realityfanforum.com)
« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 07:29:41 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52864
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #10 on: May 18, 2022, 07:21:30 AM »
Above  posts moved from TAR Canada 8 thread.  :waves:

« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 07:41:21 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #11 on: May 18, 2022, 08:08:42 AM »
How are we going to track "race across the world"?   It's relatively a new show ..i guess will have to filter most amazing race Canada posts. It will b mistaken by the locals most definitely :dick
Logged

Online redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3734
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #12 on: May 18, 2022, 09:45:58 AM »
RATW takes about 60 days to film because there are no flights so it could still be going for a while. With the BC sightings, I could see the route being something like alaska to florida (maybe northernmost us city to southermost?).

Also this is a great show. The first two seasons had that old school-TAR feel and it focuses much more on the actual travel/team relationships than the challenges. Definitely watch it if you haven't. Season 1 went from London to Singapore and season 2 was from Mexico City to Usuhaia, Argentina.
« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 09:58:00 AM by redwings8831 »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #13 on: May 20, 2022, 11:37:26 AM »
Not a spotting.. But does anybody have a link to "forst till verdns end" ??  Race across the world danish edition
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3485
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #14 on: May 21, 2022, 10:47:33 PM »
Via Tik Tok

Team held up the bus to negotiate a lower fare and more. No pics of the team causing such a nuisance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@voidpuppet/video/7096932449929727238?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #15 on: May 28, 2022, 03:47:35 AM »
The chaos in race across the world is going to make for TV drama..i cannot wait :dick
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1021
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #16 on: May 30, 2022, 09:27:30 PM »
They're in Banff.

The BBC is in town filming an Amazing Race style show here in #Banff

https://twitter.com/stilez/status/1531426389349478402
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:34:45 AM »
Next major North American destination will likely be Yellowstone and/or Rushmore unless there's a rule against leaving national boundaries - in which case Saskatchewan and Manitoba will have to do.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: "Race Around the World UK 2022
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:27:23 AM »
I wonder what there final destination will b :didimiss: ...it was filming when Tarcan was filming, it is still filming when tar34 is filming... I suspect it also filmed in TarAus  :duno: :)x
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 