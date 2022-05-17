RATW takes about 60 days to film because there are no flights so it could still be going for a while. With the BC sightings, I could see the route being something like alaska to florida (maybe northernmost us city to southermost?).



Also this is a great show. The first two seasons had that old school-TAR feel and it focuses much more on the actual travel/team relationships than the challenges. Definitely watch it if you haven't. Season 1 went from London to Singapore and season 2 was from Mexico City to Usuhaia, Argentina.