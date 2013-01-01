« previous next »
TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)

gamerfan09

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Woman on Team #2 is Jess Cockney & Marika Sila - Brother/Sister.

https://www.instagram.com/jcockney/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/marikasila/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcgzoKlpiWE/

She also made a social media post about being away for a month.

Jjw26

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 04:47:28 AM


Following the new Instagram follows, I may have IDed half of team #5 in the yellow shorts

Veronica Skye

https://www.instagram.com/p/CciWsRtL3n_/

BRB! Im off on an adventure! ✈️ 🥰
4w

I think her partner might be Beverley Cheng (https://instagram.com/beverleycheng?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=)
Joberio

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Looks a whole lot like her!
gamerfan09

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Team 4: Durrell Borden (picture to be edited in)

https://www.instagram.com/durrellborden/
willzito2018

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
fossil-racer

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
I'll edit the first post later today. Great job everyone!
gamerfan09

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 09:35:47 AM
I'll edit the first post later today. Great job everyone!

Try to fix the photos as well if possible so our first page isn't a mess and remove the shoes. I'll edit my post accordingly too once the photos are fixed  :tup:
Maanca

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
Marika and Jesse live in Canmore, AB now, but they're indigenous Inuit from NWT. The first northern team.

I notice a lot of people this season have large verified Instagram followings.
