Author Topic: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)  (Read 481 times)

TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« on: Yesterday at 01:04:02 PM »
Master List

1 MM Team with Gray/Black Backpacks



2 MF Team with Red/Orange Backpacks



3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

« Last Edit: Today at 06:34:42 AM by fossil-racer »
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:10:29 PM »
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.

I see Ontario.

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:22:54 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
As much as I would like it if they were gay - I think the patch with the maple leaf is a Ukraine/Canada solidarity patch. The sides of the Canadian flag are in yellow and blue for Ukraine. The Ukraine colours are upside down because a flag being flown upside down indicates distress.
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:26:01 PM »
Quote from: walkingpneumonia on Yesterday at 02:22:54 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
As much as I would like it if they were gay - I think the patch with the maple leaf is a Ukraine/Canada solidarity patch. The sides of the Canadian flag are in yellow and blue for Ukraine. The Ukraine colours are upside down because a flag being flown upside down indicates distress.
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:28:57 PM »
Ah. Yeah, now I see it.
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:49:18 PM »
The person on the right looks like short haired woman, the clothes are too feminine for guy imo. I think it may be MF team not MM.
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:52:37 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 03:49:18 PM
The person on the right looks like short haired woman, the clothes are too feminine for guy imo. I think it may be MF team not MM.

I was thinking this as well I think its M/F
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:54:26 PM »
I'm with Maanca on pride. I see a top red line.


Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:08:39 PM »
I also see M/F!
Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:41:50 PM »
Leafsfan spotted the GURU tag on a racer's bag. I think we can see the other racers in this pic as anyone with that tag.

Guru is an energy drink company from Montreal. Might be our sponsor. Ditto.

