TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)

Offline fossil-racer

TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« on: Today at 01:04:02 PM »
Master List

1 MM Team with Gray/Black Backpacks



2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Offline Maanca

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:10:29 PM »
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
Online Xoruz

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.

I see Ontario.

Offline walkingpneumonia

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:22:54 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
As much as I would like it if they were gay - I think the patch with the maple leaf is a Ukraine/Canada solidarity patch. The sides of the Canadian flag are in yellow and blue for Ukraine. The Ukraine colours are upside down because a flag being flown upside down indicates distress.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:26:01 PM »
Quote from: walkingpneumonia on Today at 02:22:54 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:10:29 PM
Seems by the backpack, they're gay and from BC.

One pin is the rainbow Canadian flag, the other looks like the BC flag.
As much as I would like it if they were gay - I think the patch with the maple leaf is a Ukraine/Canada solidarity patch. The sides of the Canadian flag are in yellow and blue for Ukraine. The Ukraine colours are upside down because a flag being flown upside down indicates distress.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:28:57 PM »
Ah. Yeah, now I see it.
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:18 PM »
The person on the right looks like short haired woman, the clothes are too feminine for guy imo. I think it may be MF team not MM.
Offline tennis33

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:52:37 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 03:49:18 PM
The person on the right looks like short haired woman, the clothes are too feminine for guy imo. I think it may be MF team not MM.

I was thinking this as well I think its M/F
Online Xoruz

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:26 PM »
I'm with Maanca on pride. I see a top red line.


Online stunami

Re: TARC8 CONTESTANT SPOILERS (Possible Spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:39 PM »
I also see M/F!
