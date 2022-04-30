« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 2775 times)

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:35:34 PM »
Confirmed:
Sparwood green truck yesterday and possibly early am today

Teams seen running to Fish Shop in Fergie today

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:36:30 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:35:56 PM
We have had reports that the Amazing Race Canada was in Sparwood at the Terex Titan - on April 30, 2022.

Thats why there were all those identical cars lined up in the Causeway Bay parking lot this morning.

Via FB. Something is not adding up.

Confirmed. Suzanne H replied to the post 15 minutes ago with this photo
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:46:19 PM »
DANCE TASK IS A ROADBLOCK
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:49:56 PM »
Via Kenny B

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:54:05 PM »
Via Kenny B
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:58:36 PM »
There's like 8 videos from this one dude so give me some time :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 02:02:26 PM »
Via Kenny B

Counting about 8 teams I think
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:09:30 PM »
Via Kenny B

Lady in Pink

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:11:02 PM »
Kenny commented: And one the teams are from fernie
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:32:20 PM »
Credit to Kenny B

Watch all the action here:

https://imgur.com/a/TbgXxQX
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:36:21 PM »
Per the source: the dance filming was ~10-11:30!am.
The guy to the left in the pink shorts was one of the contestants the others on stage were just the dancers
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 02:51:23 PM »
Credit to Kenny B

This is an FF team.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:04:01 PM »
Via Kenny B

This might be another FF team

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 03:08:34 PM »
Going back to leg 2, we believe there was a task involving goats in Magrath, Alberta.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 03:38:34 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 12:59:11 PM
Another Fernie pic at Gear Hub.

"This race is not amazing, I can see the dog park." #MarleyDog #AmazingRace #Canada

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdBj-tmJ4XR/

This location is 2 1/2 blocks from the jazzercize in the middle of the street location. Possible route info?
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:40:01 PM »
Recap



Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:43:39 PM »
Credit to Northern Bar & Stage - Fernie, BC
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 PM »
Via FB

Aaaa we saw the 10 chevies parked by the Causeway Hotel this morning
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM »
On Facebook Laurie Abbott Randell has some pictures of teams. Idk if Im allowed to post the pictures. Theres a bike task and another mapping looking task based on pictures and a interracial MF team I havent seen yet.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:50:53 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM
On Facebook Laurie Abbott Randell has some pictures of teams. Idk if Im allowed to post the pictures. Theres a bike task and another mapping looking task based on pictures and a interracial MF team I havent seen yet.

You can post it. Just credit the person! Good find!

Credit to Laurie R on FB
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM »
Credit to Laurie R on FB





Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 09:50:53 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM
On Facebook Laurie Abbott Randell has some pictures of teams. Idk if Im allowed to post the pictures. Theres a bike task and another mapping looking task based on pictures and a interracial MF team I havent seen yet.

You can post it. Just credit the person! Good find!

Credit to Laurie R on FB


Bike task was a DETOUR
I think the other one was the maps
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 PM »
Just some bigger photos so we're not confused with the teams:

Team 1: M/F Team in Red



Team 2: M/M Team in Grey



Team 3: F/F Team in Blue



Team 4: Interracial M/F Team



Team 5: Tychon Carter-Newman & ?



Team 6: M/F Team with Short Haired F (?)



Team 7: F/F Team (?) (girl in pink + girl in yellow)



Team 8: M + ? Team



Team 9: Yellow M/M Team

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 PM »
If there's any clarifications or discussion for Team 7-8, feel free to raise concerns, but hoping we can use Team 1-6 as standard for later sightings!
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:47:10 AM »
Based on the sightings and people I talked:

Teams took a CHARTER BUS to Sparwood. There were 2 buses.

First destination was the Truck and first 4 was Team 2, 3, 5 and 10 (see contestant thread)

Waiting for confirmation but I think Team 8 was in the first group as well

There were 10 cars parked for teams to drive.

Teams headed to the Detour which was between bikes and a puzzle/riddle with maps (unclear).

Teams 2,3,8 finished much faster and were the first ones at dance roadblock.

As for the dance roadblock, I've played the footage over and over again and I can't put it together. One thing is for certain: Teams 4, 7 and 10 were the last group. The task lasted over an hour and a half.

Supposed Dance Arrival Order:
Group 1: Teams 8,2,3
Group 2: Teams 1,5 with 6 with 9 being the last teams
There is a video of Team 5 arriving and Teams 2,3,1 and 9 were doing the roadblock.
Group 3: Teams 4,7 (not in order)
Unsure: 10

Supposed Leaving Order:
Team 8 (ppl say the girl with rainbow socks performing left pretty quick after a few tries)
This group: Teams 1,2,3 (not in order)
2nd group: Teams, 5,6,9 (not in order but 6 was last but finished before 10 arrived)
Last group: Teams 4,7 (not in order)
Unsure:10

Other Notes:
When Team 5 arrived, Teams 1,3,9 and 8 were already there.
When Team 1 was attempting Teams 3,9,5 and 2 were there
When Team 3 was attempting Teams 1, 2 and 5 were there
When Team 6 was attempting Teams 4,9 and 7 were there but not 10.

That's all the info I put together!
