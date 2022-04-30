Based on the sightings and people I talked:



Teams took a CHARTER BUS to Sparwood. There were 2 buses.



First destination was the Truck and first 4 was Team 2, 3, 5 and 10 (see contestant thread)



Waiting for confirmation but I think Team 8 was in the first group as well



There were 10 cars parked for teams to drive.



Teams headed to the Detour which was between bikes and a puzzle/riddle with maps (unclear).



Teams 2,3,8 finished much faster and were the first ones at dance roadblock.



As for the dance roadblock, I've played the footage over and over again and I can't put it together. One thing is for certain: Teams 4, 7 and 10 were the last group. The task lasted over an hour and a half.



Supposed Dance Arrival Order:

Group 1: Teams 8,2,3

Group 2: Teams 1,5 with 6 with 9 being the last teams

There is a video of Team 5 arriving and Teams 2,3,1 and 9 were doing the roadblock.

Group 3: Teams 4,7 (not in order)

Unsure: 10



Supposed Leaving Order:

Team 8 (ppl say the girl with rainbow socks performing left pretty quick after a few tries)

This group: Teams 1,2,3 (not in order)

2nd group: Teams, 5,6,9 (not in order but 6 was last but finished before 10 arrived)

Last group: Teams 4,7 (not in order)

Unsure:10



Other Notes:

When Team 5 arrived, Teams 1,3,9 and 8 were already there.

When Team 1 was attempting Teams 3,9,5 and 2 were there

When Team 3 was attempting Teams 1, 2 and 5 were there

When Team 6 was attempting Teams 4,9 and 7 were there but not 10.



That's all the info I put together!

