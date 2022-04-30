« previous next »
TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #25 on: Today at 01:35:34 PM
Confirmed:
Sparwood green truck yesterday and possibly early am today

Teams seen running to Fish Shop in Fergie today

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #26 on: Today at 01:36:30 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:35:56 PM
We have had reports that the Amazing Race Canada was in Sparwood at the Terex Titan - on April 30, 2022.

Thats why there were all those identical cars lined up in the Causeway Bay parking lot this morning.

Via FB. Something is not adding up.

Confirmed. Suzanne H replied to the post 15 minutes ago with this photo
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #27 on: Today at 01:46:19 PM
DANCE TASK IS A ROADBLOCK
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #28 on: Today at 01:49:56 PM
Via Kenny B

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #29 on: Today at 01:54:05 PM
Via Kenny B
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #30 on: Today at 01:58:36 PM
There's like 8 videos from this one dude so give me some time :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #31 on: Today at 02:02:26 PM
Via Kenny B

Counting about 8 teams I think
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #32 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM
Via Kenny B

Lady in Pink

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #33 on: Today at 02:11:02 PM
Kenny commented: And one the teams are from fernie
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #34 on: Today at 02:32:20 PM
Credit to Kenny B

Watch all the action here:

https://imgur.com/a/TbgXxQX
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #35 on: Today at 02:36:21 PM
Per the source: the dance filming was ~10-11:30!am.
The guy to the left in the pink shorts was one of the contestants the others on stage were just the dancers
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #36 on: Today at 02:51:23 PM
Credit to Kenny B

This is an FF team.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #37 on: Today at 03:04:01 PM
Via Kenny B

This might be another FF team

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #38 on: Today at 03:08:34 PM
Going back to leg 2, we believe there was a task involving goats in Magrath, Alberta.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #39 on: Today at 03:38:34 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 12:59:11 PM
Another Fernie pic at Gear Hub.

"This race is not amazing, I can see the dog park." #MarleyDog #AmazingRace #Canada

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdBj-tmJ4XR/

This location is 2 1/2 blocks from the jazzercize in the middle of the street location. Possible route info?
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:40:01 PM
Recap



Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:43:39 PM
Credit to Northern Bar & Stage - Fernie, BC
