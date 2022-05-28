Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)

So the route is



Leg 1: Quebec

Leg 2: Alberta

Leg 3: BC

Leg 4: Alberta

Leg 5: BC

Leg 6: Ontario

Leg 7: Ontario

Leg 8: Ontario/Quebec

Leg 9: ?

Leg 10: Ontario

Leg 11: British Columbia.



I'm fine with a domestic route but this sucks. Not only is it just four provinces, they are the four most over-used provinces in the show! Not to mention the constant criss-crossing of the country. They could have at least done 6 provinces with two legs each.



Seeing there is potentially 8/11 legs in BC and Ontario is the most TAR Canada-esque to have happen by season 8.I do find it funny it took them about twenty legs in BC before visiting my hometown. It feels like a natural conclusion to the series--the very first leg took place where I went to university for four years, and then one of the final episodes takes place in the town I've lived in for the past 23 years.Imagine if this season was an all-returnee season? That would've made it funnier for me. Players who went to multiple countries and the majority of the provinces and territories only to get brought back for a season that barely hits four of the thirteen provinces and territories would've been a great way to troll the returnees.