TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
May 28, 2022, 02:42:52 AM
Quote from: Jack3257 on May 24, 2022, 11:54:39 PM
Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)
So the route is

Leg 1: Quebec
Leg 2: Alberta
Leg 3: BC
Leg 4: Alberta
Leg 5: BC
Leg 6: Ontario
Leg 7: Ontario
Leg 8: Ontario/Quebec
Leg 9: ????
Leg 10: Ontario
Leg 11: British Columbia.

I'm fine with a domestic route but this sucks.  Not only is it just four provinces, they are the four most over-used provinces in the show!  Not to mention the constant criss-crossing of the country.  They could have at least done 6 provinces with two legs each.

Seeing there is potentially 8/11 legs in BC and Ontario is the most TAR Canada-esque to have happen by season 8.

I do find it funny it took them about twenty legs in BC before visiting my hometown. It feels like a natural conclusion to the series--the very first leg took place where I went to university for four years, and then one of the final episodes takes place in the town I've lived in for the past 23 years.

Imagine if this season was an all-returnee season? That would've made it funnier for me. Players who went to multiple countries and the majority of the provinces and territories only to get brought back for a season that barely hits four of the thirteen provinces and territories would've been a great way to troll the returnees.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
May 28, 2022, 03:41:25 AM
Quote from: TARstorian on May 28, 2022, 02:42:52 AM
Quote from: Jack3257 on May 24, 2022, 11:54:39 PM
Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)
So the route is

Leg 1: Quebec
Leg 2: Alberta
Leg 3: BC
Leg 4: Alberta
Leg 5: BC
Leg 6: Ontario
Leg 7: Ontario
Leg 8: Ontario/Quebec
Leg 9: ????
Leg 10: Ontario
Leg 11: British Columbia.

I'm fine with a domestic route but this sucks.  Not only is it just four provinces, they are the four most over-used provinces in the show!  Not to mention the constant criss-crossing of the country.  They could have at least done 6 provinces with two legs each.

Seeing there is potentially 8/11 legs in BC and Ontario is the most TAR Canada-esque to have happen by season 8.

I do find it funny it took them about twenty legs in BC before visiting my hometown. It feels like a natural conclusion to the series--the very first leg took place where I went to university for four years, and then one of the final episodes takes place in the town I've lived in for the past 23 years.

Imagine if this season was an all-returnee season? That would've made it funnier for me. Players who went to multiple countries and the majority of the provinces and territories only to get brought back for a season that barely hits four of the thirteen provinces and territories would've been a great way to troll the returnees.
Have they ever had legs in the Yukon or NWT?  Seems like the show's well overdue to visit those provinces or territories.  They've done Prince Edward Island, after all, so it's probably high time for the other two.

For that matter, have there ever been legs in Manitoba, Alberta, or Newfoundland?
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
May 28, 2022, 04:01:45 AM
Yukon's had 3 visits, and NWT 3 (once as the starting line). The third territory, Iqaluit, got a single one in the first season.

The most surprising unvisited place for me after 8 seasons is that they've been to the province called Newfoundland and Labrador a couple times but haven't touched the "Labrador" half of it - Labrador City, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the Torngat Mountains... It's sparsely populated but there's options
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
May 28, 2022, 09:05:04 AM
Quote from: TARstorian on May 28, 2022, 02:42:52 AM
Quote from: Jack3257 on May 24, 2022, 11:54:39 PM
Start line: Unknown atm (Possible sighting in Mont Tremblant, Quebec)
So the route is

Leg 1: Quebec
Leg 2: Alberta
Leg 3: BC
Leg 4: Alberta
Leg 5: BC
Leg 6: Ontario
Leg 7: Ontario
Leg 8: Ontario/Quebec
Leg 9: ????
Leg 10: Ontario
Leg 11: British Columbia.

I'm fine with a domestic route but this sucks.  Not only is it just four provinces, they are the four most over-used provinces in the show!  Not to mention the constant criss-crossing of the country.  They could have at least done 6 provinces with two legs each.

Seeing there is potentially 8/11 legs in BC and Ontario is the most TAR Canada-esque to have happen by season 8.

I do find it funny it took them about twenty legs in BC before visiting my hometown. It feels like a natural conclusion to the series--the very first leg took place where I went to university for four years, and then one of the final episodes takes place in the town I've lived in for the past 23 years.

Imagine if this season was an all-returnee season? That would've made it funnier for me. Players who went to multiple countries and the majority of the provinces and territories only to get brought back for a season that barely hits four of the thirteen provinces and territories would've been a great way to troll the returnees.

Shades of voting for Canada's Choice under the reasonable assumption that last season would fly abroad only for it to go full-on Family Edition; in other words, TARCAN routing has permanently become a write-off.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 15, 2022, 03:46:32 PM
It's June 15th. The show can't be more than 3 weeks away to fit with TAR34's September airing, and the social media pages haven't said a word about the season yet, no cast, not even a premiere date.

I thought CTV would put more hype into the 3-year return of their #1 show every summer. Maybe, even they're disappointed in the weakest TAR route ever and don't want to talk about it until they absolutely have to  :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 15, 2022, 05:51:34 PM
They've got two days left to release something before time's up.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 15, 2022, 06:01:17 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 15, 2022, 05:51:34 PM
They've got two days left to release something before time's up.

Before time's up for what?  It's their channel; they can air things when they want, with or without warning.  It's at their discretion, but we don't decide their rules.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 17, 2022, 09:58:11 AM
Yay @ TARCAN's answer to Emon/Jamiul from the second season of Race Across the World turning out to be flops just like the BBCAN9 crossover!
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
July 08, 2022, 07:42:01 PM
Since I got back into TAR in 2013 and caught up on seasons, I ultimately decided this is the first season between US/Canada/Australia I'm skipping. I just don't have the motivation or patience these days to spend another 3 months on a version that makes no effort to better itself (or can't, really, the CTRC's Canadian Content laws are essentially what keep them in the country). The fact a travel competition show got an energy drink maker for the trip sponsor instead of, say, a travel company, tells me enough about the kind of budget they had to work with.

I'll just check in on who wins in September, and can't wait for both US 34 and Australia 8 then, too.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Yesterday at 11:40:40 PM
LOL @ one-upping the Kimberley Cousins from TARAUS5 by reviving both Jully & Kathy as well as Cassie & Jahmeek!

CTV 1, Channel Ten 0.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Today at 10:11:36 AM
I feel like TARCAN2 was a bit of a fluke.  :lol:
