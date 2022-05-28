Since I got back into TAR in 2013 and caught up on seasons, I ultimately decided this is the first season between US/Canada/Australia I'm skipping. I just don't have the motivation or patience these days to spend another 3 months on a version that makes no effort to better itself (or can't, really, the CTRC's Canadian Content laws are essentially what keep them in the country). The fact a travel competition show got an energy drink maker for the trip sponsor instead of, say, a travel company, tells me enough about the kind of budget they had to work with.
I'll just check in on who wins in September, and can't wait for both US 34 and Australia 8 then, too.