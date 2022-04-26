« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 1414 times)

TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« on: April 26, 2022, 03:15:17 PM »
We are definitely going to need this :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 04:48:47 PM »
Is this really happening? Is it confirmed somehow?
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 04:53:23 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 26, 2022, 04:48:47 PM
Is this really happening? Is it confirmed somehow?

Yes!
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 06:30:09 PM »
Im guessing all stars due to absolutely nothing from the casting department was heard. Or they are using the teams from 3 years ago
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #4 on: April 27, 2022, 02:30:02 AM »
Quote from: tennis33 on April 26, 2022, 06:30:09 PM
I’m guessing all stars due to absolutely nothing from the casting department was heard. Or they are using the teams from 3 years ago.
If it is all stars then it will be cheesy for the them to start with a feris wheel task that tar24 started with  for all-stars.. But it would be great task since the twins were really strong contenders and were taken out by it
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #5 on: April 27, 2022, 02:30:07 AM »
I'm not sure about the rest of y'all, but I'm really excited that TAR Canada is back filming! After a long time of this series being in an "uncertain limbo" I'm really thrilled that Jon & the team are back out there on the road!  :cheer: :conf:

TAR Canada is a really underrated series (in my opinion) and I'm really excited to see where Season 8 takes us! I (personally) love the city of Montreal (maybe because I love everything French!!), so, for me, Season 8 has already excited me to see what's to come!

Just before I sign off, a massive shoutout and a massive thank you to our TAR Detective team, who are bringing us all of our sightings! Y'all rock!  :yourock:
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #6 on: April 27, 2022, 05:59:11 AM »
https://instagram.com/stories/stweedie/2825169255560779021?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY= the hot host of 4-6 legs of Amazing Race Australia is in Canada!!  Scottie t was in tar Australia  and he may bump into tar Canada if he wants..The tar god's really like him... He is so lucky to b in countries were different versions of tar are... Only tar34 not yet lol
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #7 on: April 29, 2022, 03:03:55 PM »
Hoping that Meaghan Mikkelson(-Reid) was inactive on socials because of sequestering for TARCAN:A-S until that unknown Ukie M/M surfaced; just bittersweet.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:36:38 AM »
Oh nice! I loved Waterton National Park when I was there.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:00:35 PM »
If my pre-Y2K field trip there were any indication, it'll be more like the Castlegar-Nelson visit than either Banff or Jasper.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:10:57 PM »
My dad loves Fernie, been like 4 times
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:27:52 PM »
Low bar for Interior BC legs, which are almost always inferior to episodes in Vancouver - city and island alike.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:30:05 PM »
Maybe y'all could help search??


 :groan:
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:25:32 PM »
Been watching this for a while - do you think that they'll continue going west through BC along the southern route - through Cranbrook and Castlegar to the Okanagan? Maybe Osoyoos? it's a 6 hour drive but if they self drive they can avoid airports and crowds.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:33:07 PM »
Quote from: Max K on Today at 02:25:32 PM
Been watching this for a while - do you think that they'll continue going west through BC along the southern route - through Cranbrook and Castlegar to the Okanagan? Maybe Osoyoos? it's a 6 hour drive but if they self drive they can avoid airports and crowds.

Welcome Max K! I was actually thinking of the town of Kimberley north of Cranbrook as a possibility if they continued on the highway for another leg. They've got the whole Bavarian district that's reminiscent of the alps. Castlegar and Osoyoos were done in past seasons so they're less likely.

That's as far as I ever visited in BC.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:36:35 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:33:07 PM
Quote from: Max K on Today at 02:25:32 PM
Been watching this for a while - do you think that they'll continue going west through BC along the southern route - through Cranbrook and Castlegar to the Okanagan? Maybe Osoyoos? it's a 6 hour drive but if they self drive they can avoid airports and crowds.

Welcome Max K! I was actually thinking of the town of Kimberley north of Cranbrook as a possibility if they continued on the highway for another leg. They've got the whole Bavarian district that's reminiscent of the alps. Castlegar and Osoyoos were done in past seasons so they're less likely.

That's as far as I ever visited in BC.

Thanks Maanca,

Kimberly just won CBCs best small town contest. Coincidence?
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:22 PM »
Welcome to RFF Max!


Glad you found us!


 :bigwelcome
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:02:13 PM »
I'm glad I could help at least a little! ^_^

Back-to-back legs in places I got acquainted with in my years traveling out west. If I still lived there, I could have gotten you some ground photos in Lethbridge.

Can't wait to see where next leg will go.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:45:41 PM »
Ugh @ the next BBCAN crossover originating from another mediocre season: why couldn't it have been someone from 6 like Paras or Olivia?!
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:49:06 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 04:45:41 PM
Ugh @ the next BBCAN crossover originating from another mediocre season: why couldn't it have been someone from 6 like Paras or Olivia?!

Jillian & Emmet made sense at least. Tychon was super boring and provided nothing all season. Any idea who his partner can be?

Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:55:06 PM »
Such a pity.

Another country's version finally got that too many alpha-male teams means too much predictability in the eliminations.  Canada still seems to not be getting that, what with the casting of three of them.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:26:13 PM »
Where do you think they are going after Fernie? FWIW They could go to Cranbrook - the airport has flights that go to Vancouver and Calgary.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:01:00 PM »
Quote from: Max K on Today at 06:26:13 PM
Where do you think they are going after Fernie? FWIW They could go to Cranbrook - the airport has flights that go to Vancouver and Calgary.

Agreed, albeit Prince George would've been more impressive.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:23:14 PM »
I don't think they've been to Prince George yet.
Re: TAR Canada 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:25:12 PM »
Indeed, which is why it very much needs to happen.
