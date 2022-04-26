I'm not sure about the rest of y'all, but I'm really excited that TAR Canada is back filming! After a long time of this series being in an "uncertain limbo" I'm really thrilled that Jon & the team are back out there on the road!TAR Canada is a really underrated series (in my opinion) and I'm really excited to see where Season 8 takes us! I (personally) love the city of Montreal (maybe because I love everything French!!), so, for me, Season 8 has already excited me to see what's to come!Just before I sign off, a massive shoutout and a massive thank you to our TAR Detective team, who are bringing us all of our sightings! Y'all rock!