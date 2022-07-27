« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 23529 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #225 on: July 27, 2022, 09:07:39 PM »
^

"Suggests" =/= "proof"
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3803
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #226 on: August 06, 2022, 06:45:17 PM »
Fans of The Amazing Race Canada will have noticed that the duo recently had to leave the show due to testing positive for COVID-19, but fear not! Both Ramsay and Ledlow have been teasing their return to the race telling viewers to "keep watching" to find out what happens next.

https://www.broadway.com/buzz/202519/broadway-besties-catherine-wreford-ledlow-craig-ramsay-on-cancer-friendship-and-joining-forces-for-the-amazing-race-canada/

 :duno: :duno:
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1108
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #227 on: August 10, 2022, 08:59:40 AM »
So my out-there theory for next week is that they placed a Return Ticket in the leg in a similar manner to how they hid Express Passes during seasons 3-5.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #228 on: August 10, 2022, 10:06:52 AM »
Highly unfeasible seeing as Jully/Kathy and Cassie/Jahmeek needed none (nor Arun/Natalia, Dwes/Katherine, and Moe/Mike for that matter).
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #229 on: August 10, 2022, 03:36:18 PM »
I didn't see the episode, nor the preview, but are we sure they are just not all let in?
I mean it would make sense, we would be at the same place as the end of episode 3 (with the exception of having Cassie and Jahmeek in there).
This would explain a final 4, instead of a final 3....

Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2239
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #230 on: August 10, 2022, 07:31:23 PM »
And how would it affect the roadblock count? The remaining teams have teammates who can only do two-three roadblocks each, while the returning teams have done only three roadblocks.

Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #231 on: August 11, 2022, 07:51:39 AM »
RB clues will simply state that "so-and-so teammate's name" must perform it.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #232 on: August 11, 2022, 02:06:32 PM »
Just finished the episode! And beside that shot of the black card, there is nothing showing us that they don't just all come back.
I feel like it would really be unfair for the two teams who can't return because of covid, especially with one team that was eliminated once and got last on a NEL, that is still there.

I think they are all coming back (with a speedbumb) and we will have something like:

Leg 6, London, ON: 9 teams to 8 (Court & Ali or Dennis & Durrell eliminated)
Leg 7, Prince Edward County, on: 8 teams to 7 (Any teams except our Final 4 can be eliminated from now on)
Leg 8, Ottawa + Montebello (7 teams to 6)
Leg 9: Someonewhere in Ontario (6 teams to 5)
Leg 10: Owen Sound, ON (5 teams to 4)
Finale: Our final 4 in BC

I mean why would we have a final 4, this is the only thing that makes sense!
If not then we finish leg 6 with 7 teams. And with a final 4, this means we have a NEL somewhere, which makes no sense since we have a final 4...

Maybe the black card showed in the preview is an advantage only available to the 6 teams who didn't have Covid? (I would say Cassie and Jahmeek don't really deserve it) Maybe a new twist that is similar to the first class pass from Australia?
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #233 on: August 12, 2022, 02:29:37 PM »
Without a known finale broadcast date, there's still the remote possibility that it's a ten-leg season a la TARCAN1; that would mean a five-team finale with two elimination points instead of just one like Seasons 25/26.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3569
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #234 on: August 13, 2022, 02:54:09 PM »
Yeah, every leg from here on must be elimination. Now the weird pattern in the number of teams we saw has all come together.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 AM »
Cass & Jah were spotted in Belleville, so the elimination in London is Court & Ali or Darren & Durrell with an outside chance of BBCAN9 cheater and his pop.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #236 on: Yesterday at 04:12:52 PM »
Tyson and Cedric were spotted on their way to Belleville!
So they survive the London leg!
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #237 on: Today at 07:45:51 AM »
If this season is indeed eleven episodes long just like the previous four TARCANs, then it might potentially become the first one to spend more than three legs in the same province.
Logged

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #238 on: Today at 10:15:36 AM »
With 6 legs left and 6+3 teams they would need to have a double elimination if they are getting down to three teams in the final.
They could even do two double elimination legs and have one non-elimination, all to keep the racers on their toes.
Logged

Online Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #239 on: Today at 03:45:29 PM »
Quote from: maf on Today at 10:15:36 AM
With 6 legs left and 6+3 teams they would need to have a double elimination if they are getting down to three teams in the final.
They could even do two double elimination legs and have one non-elimination, all to keep the racers on their toes.
There are four in the finale.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 