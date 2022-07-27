Just finished the episode! And beside that shot of the black card, there is nothing showing us that they don't just all come back.

I feel like it would really be unfair for the two teams who can't return because of covid, especially with one team that was eliminated once and got last on a NEL, that is still there.



I think they are all coming back (with a speedbumb) and we will have something like:



Leg 6, London, ON: 9 teams to 8 (Court & Ali or Dennis & Durrell eliminated)

Leg 7, Prince Edward County, on: 8 teams to 7 (Any teams except our Final 4 can be eliminated from now on)

Leg 8, Ottawa + Montebello (7 teams to 6)

Leg 9: Someonewhere in Ontario (6 teams to 5)

Leg 10: Owen Sound, ON (5 teams to 4)

Finale: Our final 4 in BC



I mean why would we have a final 4, this is the only thing that makes sense!

If not then we finish leg 6 with 7 teams. And with a final 4, this means we have a NEL somewhere, which makes no sense since we have a final 4...



Maybe the black card showed in the preview is an advantage only available to the 6 teams who didn't have Covid? (I would say Cassie and Jahmeek don't really deserve it) Maybe a new twist that is similar to the first class pass from Australia?