Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
^

"Suggests" =/= "proof"
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Fans of The Amazing Race Canada will have noticed that the duo recently had to leave the show due to testing positive for COVID-19, but fear not! Both Ramsay and Ledlow have been teasing their return to the race telling viewers to "keep watching" to find out what happens next.

https://www.broadway.com/buzz/202519/broadway-besties-catherine-wreford-ledlow-craig-ramsay-on-cancer-friendship-and-joining-forces-for-the-amazing-race-canada/

 :duno: :duno:
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
So my out-there theory for next week is that they placed a Return Ticket in the leg in a similar manner to how they hid Express Passes during seasons 3-5.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Highly unfeasible seeing as Jully/Kathy and Cassie/Jahmeek needed none (nor Arun/Natalia, Dwes/Katherine, and Moe/Mike for that matter).
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
I didn't see the episode, nor the preview, but are we sure they are just not all let in?
I mean it would make sense, we would be at the same place as the end of episode 3 (with the exception of having Cassie and Jahmeek in there).
This would explain a final 4, instead of a final 3....

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
And how would it affect the roadblock count? The remaining teams have teammates who can only do two-three roadblocks each, while the returning teams have done only three roadblocks.

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
RB clues will simply state that "so-and-so teammate's name" must perform it.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Just finished the episode! And beside that shot of the black card, there is nothing showing us that they don't just all come back.
I feel like it would really be unfair for the two teams who can't return because of covid, especially with one team that was eliminated once and got last on a NEL, that is still there.

I think they are all coming back (with a speedbumb) and we will have something like:

Leg 6, London, ON: 9 teams to 8 (Court & Ali or Dennis & Durrell eliminated)
Leg 7, Prince Edward County, on: 8 teams to 7 (Any teams except our Final 4 can be eliminated from now on)
Leg 8, Ottawa + Montebello (7 teams to 6)
Leg 9: Someonewhere in Ontario (6 teams to 5)
Leg 10: Owen Sound, ON (5 teams to 4)
Finale: Our final 4 in BC

I mean why would we have a final 4, this is the only thing that makes sense!
If not then we finish leg 6 with 7 teams. And with a final 4, this means we have a NEL somewhere, which makes no sense since we have a final 4...

Maybe the black card showed in the preview is an advantage only available to the 6 teams who didn't have Covid? (I would say Cassie and Jahmeek don't really deserve it) Maybe a new twist that is similar to the first class pass from Australia?
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Without a known finale broadcast date, there's still the remote possibility that it's a ten-leg season a la TARCAN1; that would mean a five-team finale with two elimination points instead of just one like Seasons 25/26.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yeah, every leg from here on must be elimination. Now the weird pattern in the number of teams we saw has all come together.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Cass & Jah were spotted in Belleville, so the elimination in London is Court & Ali or Darren & Durrell with an outside chance of BBCAN9 cheater and his pop.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Tyson and Cedric were spotted on their way to Belleville!
So they survive the London leg!
