TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« on: April 26, 2022, 03:10:10 PM »

This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARC8 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand , we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning. NO POSTING UNTIL WE HAVE LIVE SIGHTINGS PLEASE.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #1 on: April 27, 2022, 12:31:03 AM »
A Quebec Starting Line would make this the second season to premiere in a repeat province after TARCAN7 did so for Ontario.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #2 on: April 27, 2022, 12:51:53 AM »
For the first time in TARCAN history, teams evaded the spoiler detectives. Good thing though is we are filming!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #3 on: April 27, 2022, 08:43:23 AM »
It'd be nice if they do like US and Australia and stick to some new, smaller-populated areas. Churchill, MB and Labrador have been great, untouched possibilities. Please no Toronto! It's had 3 1/2 legs in 7 seasons  :funny: 

Maybe they'll surprise us with at least one international place. Canada just recently relaxed flight restrictions, plus the 3 ON & BC legs from season 7 felt like they wanted to but something fell through.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #4 on: April 27, 2022, 09:38:40 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 27, 2022, 08:43:23 AM
It'd be nice if they do like US and Australia and stick to some new, smaller-populated areas. Churchill, MB and Labrador have been great, untouched possibilities. Please no Toronto! It's had 3 1/2 legs in 7 seasons  :funny: 

Maybe they'll surprise us with at least one international place. Canada just recently relaxed flight restrictions, plus the 3 ON & BC legs from season 7 felt like they wanted to but something fell through.

I feel like it will be the opposite...less flights as possible.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #5 on: April 27, 2022, 11:27:30 AM »
I can confirm the wheel task was yesterday Pm! So I think our starting line was in the morning/noon and our leg ends in the evening/night!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #6 on: April 27, 2022, 12:21:42 PM »
They were in and out of there pretty quickly.  I got down to the wheel about 530 and it was almost all packed up at that time,
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #7 on: April 28, 2022, 01:32:10 AM »
Guessing leg 2 will happen today. Crazy how this one flew undetected, the starting line's probably somewhere in Montreal.

Looking forward to the first actual shot of a team to know if we have new teams or All-Stars. On one hand, coming back after 3 years with returnees might not go over well for ratings, someone made that point on Twitter the other day. It's probably people they had lined up back in 2020.

I'm hoping for a good route/cast/season, though! Sucks about Covid because in 2019 they just came off the highest ratings in 3 seasons.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #8 on: April 28, 2022, 01:51:57 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 28, 2022, 01:32:10 AM
Guessing leg 2 will happen today. Crazy how this one flew undetected, the starting line's probably somewhere in Montreal.

Looking forward to the first actual shot of a team to know if we have new teams or All-Stars. On one hand, coming back after 3 years with returnees might not go over well for ratings, someone made that point on Twitter the other day. It's probably people they had lined up back in 2020.

I'm hoping for a good route/cast/season, though! Sucks about Covid because in 2019 they just came off the highest ratings in 3 seasons.

That's interesting season 7 had the highest ratings because it was an all-domestic route. Canadians have a lot of pride for their own country I guess??

I'm dying to see this cast. I would be very surprised if it was all-stars.

Fun fact: Last season and this season started on a Tuesday! :tup:
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:45:41 PM »
Spent much time in Lethbridge. If they're at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, I'll watch a few other popular landmarks.

-Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden
-Henderson Lake Park
-High Level Bridge (saw it in the background of Julie & Lowell's intro. This is their hometown)
-University of Lethbridge
-Indian Battle Park/Galt Museum, both are not far from the centre
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:45:51 PM »
If they stay in AB for another leg, then the next destination should be Grande Prairie right after this one, e.g. immediately following Lethbridge (a la TARCAN4's Jasper-Calgary double) instead of via a return flight from another province/territory like literally every TARCAN season since then and TARCAN3.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:56:57 PM »
I feel like because of Covid, there will be a lot of driving involved this time around, so it's possible another AB leg, or they could drive to Southwest Saskatchewan or Southest BC
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:25 PM »
Unless there's been enough of a budget saved over the last couple years' hiatus that production can afford to have (triple-vaccinated/boosted) teams travel onboard Via Rail to Prince George in Central BC (plus either/both of Thompson and/or Churchill in MB) - compare the TARAUS6 route spending multiple legs in a country only seen on Race Across the World's second season versus TARAUS5's all-domestic route.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:30:13 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 03:56:57 PM
I feel like because of Covid, there will be a lot of driving involved this time around, so it's possible another AB leg, or they could drive to Southwest Saskatchewan or Southest BC

I agree with this as well. Canada is behind the rest of the world in lifting restrictions and limiting flight usage would be smart.
