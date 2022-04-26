

This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.



This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARC8 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.







As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand , we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!



This thread will be opened once the race is beginning. NO POSTING UNTIL WE HAVE LIVE SIGHTINGS PLEASE.