TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« on: April 26, 2022, 03:10:10 PM »

This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARC8 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not spoil the start location (if known) or any teams until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may also occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand , we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!

This thread will be opened once the race is beginning. NO POSTING UNTIL WE HAVE LIVE SIGHTINGS PLEASE.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:31:03 AM »
A Quebec Starting Line would make this the second season to premiere in a repeat province after TARCAN7 did so for Ontario.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:51:53 AM »
For the first time in TARCAN history, teams evaded the spoiler detectives. Good thing though is we are filming!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:43:23 AM »
It'd be nice if they do like US and Australia and stick to some new, smaller-populated areas. Churchill, MB and Labrador have been great, untouched possibilities. Please no Toronto! It's had 3 1/2 legs in 7 seasons  :funny: 

Maybe they'll surprise us with at least one international place. Canada just recently relaxed flight restrictions, plus the 3 ON & BC legs from season 7 felt like they wanted to but something fell through.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 08:43:23 AM
It'd be nice if they do like US and Australia and stick to some new, smaller-populated areas. Churchill, MB and Labrador have been great, untouched possibilities. Please no Toronto! It's had 3 1/2 legs in 7 seasons  :funny: 

Maybe they'll surprise us with at least one international place. Canada just recently relaxed flight restrictions, plus the 3 ON & BC legs from season 7 felt like they wanted to but something fell through.

I feel like it will be the opposite...less flights as possible.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 AM »
I can confirm the wheel task was yesterday Pm! So I think our starting line was in the morning/noon and our leg ends in the evening/night!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:21:42 PM »
They were in and out of there pretty quickly.  I got down to the wheel about 530 and it was almost all packed up at that time,
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:32:10 AM »
Guessing leg 2 will happen today. Crazy how this one flew undetected, the starting line's probably somewhere in Montreal.

Looking forward to the first actual shot of a team to know if we have new teams or All-Stars. On one hand, coming back after 3 years with returnees might not go over well for ratings, someone made that point on Twitter the other day. It's probably people they had lined up back in 2020.

I'm hoping for a good route/cast/season, though! Sucks about Covid because in 2019 they just came off the highest ratings in 3 seasons.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:51:57 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:32:10 AM
Guessing leg 2 will happen today. Crazy how this one flew undetected, the starting line's probably somewhere in Montreal.

Looking forward to the first actual shot of a team to know if we have new teams or All-Stars. On one hand, coming back after 3 years with returnees might not go over well for ratings, someone made that point on Twitter the other day. It's probably people they had lined up back in 2020.

I'm hoping for a good route/cast/season, though! Sucks about Covid because in 2019 they just came off the highest ratings in 3 seasons.

That's interesting season 7 had the highest ratings because it was an all-domestic route. Canadians have a lot of pride for their own country I guess??

I'm dying to see this cast. I would be very surprised if it was all-stars.

Fun fact: Last season and this season started on a Tuesday! :tup:
