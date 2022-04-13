« previous next »
Author Topic: S42: Ep 8: "You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt" (4/20/22)  (Read 149 times)

S42: Ep 8: "You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt" (4/20/22)
« on: April 13, 2022, 09:35:35 AM »
CASTAWAYS ARE OFFICIALLY MERGED INTO ONE TRIBE, AND INDIVIDUAL IMMUNITY IS NOW ON THE LINE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20



You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt  Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days worth of rice for their tribe, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Re: S42: Ep 8: "You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt" (4/20/22)
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2022, 02:33:05 PM »
Survivor - You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uwccv1hsv7Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uwccv1hsv7Y</a>

Survivor - You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OYMsmwFP0G4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OYMsmwFP0G4</a>
Re: S42: Ep 8: "You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt" (4/20/22)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:38:41 PM »
Survivor - You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wlIwscFFGiA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wlIwscFFGiA</a>

Survivor - You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt (Sneak Peek 4)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4IQrSJDmBA4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4IQrSJDmBA4</a>
